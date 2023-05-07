Cannes 2023: Times Kangana Ranaut’s Risque and Bold Styles Ruled the Red Carpet

Cannes 2023: She came, she posed and she slayed. Kangana Ranaut served risque and bold looks at the Cannes Film Festival in the year 2018 and 2019. She made her red carpet debut in 2018 and slayed in style.

While her red carpet looks were bold and risque, Kangana carried off each look with panache and was one of the most stylish stars at the film festival. While the star didn’t make an appearance last year, we really hope she plans to do so in the near future.

Till then here are Kangana top 5 looks that not only went viral but also set the perfect mood board for future celebrity attendees.

Embroidered Catsuit

After giving classic feels in a Sabyasachi black saree, Kangana upped her risque quotient in a power suit designed by Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu. Letting her natural curls do the talking, Kangana brought the disco vibe on the red carpet. The fully embroidered catsuit sparkled as the star posed for the shutterbugs in the body hugging and deep neck silhouette. Kangana is one of the few stars who can slay effortlessly in an Indian as well as western look.

Vintage Roots

Channelling the queen of style, Kangana draped the traditional kanjeevaram saree and gave it a contemporary twist. The gold saree from label Madhurya was paired with a custom corset blouse designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Paired the regal look with stunning long sleeved gloves. With her hair styled with side waves and tied in a bun, Kangana exuded royalty on the red carpet.

Power Suit

Making a power move with her bold look, Kangana went back to Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu designs for her 2019 look. She stunned everyone at Cannes in a power black power suit featuring a white corset. Making a bold statement with the plunging neckline, the overall vibe was risque yet chic.

Sheer and Sexy!

Sheer gowns are showstoppers on red carpets. Kangana looked dreamy in a sexy sheer silhouette designed by Zuhair Murad. The delicate grey sheer embellished gown was beautifully draped on Kangana. The long train and backless style which added the perfect drama to her overall look.

Em-BRA-cing Bold

Off the red carpet, Kangana stunned everyone with her bold styles at Cannes. The iconic jacket, bra and trousers look from Trussardi was not only hot, sexy and risque but nobody could have pulled it off like Kangana.

