Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela Lits the City Orange While Looking Stunning in a Flower Gown

Cannes 2023: At the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023, Urvashi Rautela is creating a stir with her cutting-edge fashion sense. At the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023, Urvashi Rautela donned an ornate orange gown on the fourth day. She posted photos from that day on her Instagram. For the fourth day of Cannes 2023, Urvashi Rautela wore a dress in the hue orange by the Parisian design house Homolog.

Urvashi Rautela shared the pictures with the caption, “A rendezvous of talent, passion, and inspiration: Cannes Film Festival".

Check out Urvashi’s post right here:

Urvashi was spotted wearing an orange couture ensemble. In the sensual orange blossom strapless gown, she was stunning and enticing. She had been wearing a corseted dress with oversized off-shoulder sleeves. The colour of Urvashi’s lipstick complemented the teal blue in her dress. She had chosen an ornate halter-neck gown for a second stunning outing, which featured heavy stonework all over the corset and a multi-layered ruffle tulle waist down.

She looked all the more beautiful while bunning her hair in a middle-part knot. She decided against wearing earrings and substituted a galaxy-patterned choker for them, finishing the ensemble with a few diamond rings. Urvashi continued to add drama to her makeup with precisely contoured cheeks, long lashes, properly coloured eyes, and glossy lip colour. Without a doubt, the actress looked beautiful.

She has a devoted following that is only becoming bigger with each public appearance because to her exquisite sense of style and ability to pull off any look with ease.

The 2015 Miss Diva winner was Urvashi. Moreover, she represented India at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. She will soon be featured in the online series Inspector Avinash, which stars Randeep Hooda.