Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma Looks Dapper in an All-Black Suit; Keeps His Jewellery Game on Point

Our very own ‘Darling’ Vijay Varma is totally the man of the hour. The actor is having a terrific time at the Cannes Film Festival while also getting excellent reviews for his work in Dahaad. Vijay Varma is representing the Indian delegation is at the 76th edition of the film festival.

The Gully Boy actor has been providing updates from the French Riviera, much to the joy of his fans. Vijay Varma can be seen posing on the red carpet for the cameras in one of the images uploaded on Thursday.

Check out his post right here:

In the caption, he said, “It’s good to be back here [heart emoji]. Thank u @nfdcindia @ficci_india and @mib_india for making me part of the Indian delegation at Cannes," and also tagged his team. For context, Vijay Varma last visited the Cannes film festival in 2013, when his Monsoon Shootout premiered at the prestigious film festival.

While we loved the satin bow tied around his black shirt, his diamond dragonfly brooch couldn’t be missed. The dazzling piece of jewellery was by the brand Amrapali Jewels. Vijay attended the festival as part of the Indian delegation. We sure didn’t miss that salt and pepper look on his hair and the features just so sharp and sexy as it could get ever get.

Meanwhile, Vijay had made his Cannes debut in 2013.

He shared further photos of himself taken on the red carpet and while travelling to the event. He captioned the post, “On and off the red carpet with Moi." He also added a tag for Cannes. Needless to say, the actor looked dapper as always.

Vijay Varma took the time to thank everyone who had complimented his performance in Dahaad, even when he was at Cannes. Vijay Varma took the time to thank everyone who had complimented his performance in Dahaad, even when he was at Cannes. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you for such a thunderous response for Dahaad.. I cannot possibly reply to all who messaged me across several apps.. so here I am to show all my gratitude 🌸 I share your love with the cast n crew of #Dahaad."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Leone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, and Urvashi Rautela are some of the prominent Indian superstars attending the Cannes film festival this year, in addition to influencers Dolly Singh, Niharika NM, and Ruhee Dosani.