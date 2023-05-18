Trends :Cannes 2023 LIVEHoroscope TodayDiana PentyGunnet MongaAlessandra Ambrosio
Home » Lifestyle » Cannes 2023 LIVE: Diana Penty Shares First Look From India Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival
Live now

Cannes 2023 LIVE: Diana Penty Shares First Look From India Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes 2023 LIVE: Mrunal Thakur looked elegant in an ivory colored cut-out gown; Diana Penty shares pictures from the French Riviera

Cannes Live Update: Diana Penty took to Instagram to share a picture from her avatar at India Pavilion

Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:22 IST

Cannes

Advertisement

Cannes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The 76th Cannes Film Festival is underway at the French Riviera, and a number of Indian celebrities are in France to attend the prestigious film festival. Actor Diana Penty reached the French Riviera yesterday, and took to Instagram to share some pictures with her audience. Read More

May 20, 2023 12:11 IST

Cannes Live Update: Diana Penty walked the red carpet at Indian Pavilion, yesterday

Actress Diana Penty took to Instagram to share her look from her appearance at the India Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2023. She was seen in a co-ord set designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

May 19, 2023 19:48 IST

Cannes Live Update: Diana Penty reaches Cannes, shares pictures from French Riviera

Actress Diana Penty has landed in Cannes, she took to Instagram to share pictures from the French Riviera. Diana Penty will soon be seen walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement
May 19, 2023 17:01 IST

Cannes Live Update: Harrison Ford poses with his honorary Palme d'Or

Harrison Ford received a surprise Palme d’Or award as a tribute to his entire career. The actor received the honourary award after the screening of Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny at Cannes Film Festival 2023, yesterday. The actor got emotional, as he delivered the acceptance speech.

May 19, 2023 14:49 IST

Sean Penn looked dapper at the Black Flies photo call

Black Flies has been called a ‘gritty and gloomy take on the lives of New York’s paramedics’. The film stars Sean Penn, Kali Reis, Michael Pitt and Tye Sheridan. Its black-tie screening happened at the Grand Palais on Thursday. The film also features boxer Mike Tyson.

May 19, 2023 11:37 IST

Mrunal Thakur's Sensational Debut

Actor Mrunal Thakur arrived on the carpet today dressed in an exquisite ivory dress.

May 19, 2023 07:32 IST

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin Had Announced Anushka's Debut

The news that Anushka Sharma will made her debut at Cannes 2023 was announced by Emmanuel Lenin on May 4. He also wished her husband Virat Kohli all the best for his upcoming tournaments.

Advertisement
May 19, 2023 00:02 IST

Cannes Live Update: Harrison Ford gets emotional as he delivers his acceptance speech

Legendary actor Harrison Ford, who received the honourary Palme D’Or at Cannes Film Festival, got emotional as he delivered his acceptance speech, says, “My life flashed here before me." Watch the video here:

May 18, 2023 23:52 IST

Cannes Live Update: Harrison Ford receives an honorary Palme D'Or at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Legendary actor Harrison Ford recieved an honorary Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 after the screening of his iconic film Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny.

May 18, 2023 23:48 IST

Cannes Live Update: Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny cast marked their red carpet appearance

Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen along with other cast members of Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny made their red carpet appearance before the screening of their film at Cannes Film Festival.

May 18, 2023 22:16 IST

Cannes Live Update: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a fashion statement at Cannes Red Carpet, again!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has again made a fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. This is Aishwarya’s 22nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

May 18, 2023 22:09 IST

Cannes Live Update: Aishwarya Rai makes her Red Carpet Appearance at Cannes 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2023 in a Silver hooded gown with a train and black bow.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival 2023
May 18, 2023 21:09 IST

Cannes Live Update: Harrison Ford and Waller-Bridge have arrived for the Indiana Jones Dial of the Destiny Screening

Harrison Ford and Waller-Bridge pose for the paparazzi at the Photocall for their movie, Indiana Jones Dial of the Destiny.

May 18, 2023 19:58 IST

Cannes Live Update: Finally! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Photos are HERE!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rarely disappoints when it comes to fashion! The actress looks gorgeous in a Green Kaftan Style Sequin Dress by Valentino in these recent pictures that have finally surfaced the internet! Once again, she proves why she is the best!

May 18, 2023 19:35 IST

Cannes Live Update: Mrunal Thakur steps out in Hood Couture look by Anamika Khanna

Mrunal Thakur has dared to step out in fashion, and this time, the actor was seen in a classy Hood Couture look by Anamika Khanna, making her the first actress to sport a hooded look at the festival so far. The previous two looks of Mrunal were much appreciated.

May 18, 2023 18:02 IST

Cannes Live Update: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in a Kaftan style Green Sequin Dress

The wait is finally over! The first glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes Film Festival is here, and we just can’t keep calm! The actress, who is here to attend her 22nd Cannes Film Festival, looks gorgeous, as she poses in a Kaftan Style Green Sequin dress.

May 18, 2023 16:45 IST

Cannes Live Update: Michael Douglas visited the India Pavilion with Minister of State, I & B Ministry, Dr L Murugan

Legendary Michael Douglas visits India Pavilion with Minister of State, I & B Ministry, Dr. L Murugan, Joint Secretary, Films, I & B Ministry , Mr. Prithul Kumar and Filmmaker Shailendra Singh.

Michael Douglas visits India Pavilion with Minister of State, I & B Ministry, Dr. L Murugan
May 18, 2023 16:35 IST

Cannes Live Update: Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from her Day 1 at Cannes

Sara Ali Khan surely turned heads with her outfits on Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival. The actress, now, shared a couple of unseen pictures in her second outfit from Day 1 at the French Riviera.

May 18, 2023 14:58 IST

Cannes Live Update: Sara Ali Khan says she hopes to come back, again, and represents India at Cannes, again

Sara Ali Khan surely turned heads with her fashion at the India Pavilion, and stated that she would love to come back, again, and represent India at Cannes, again! Watch the full video, here:

May 18, 2023 14:52 IST

Cannes Live Updates: Monster Director Hirokazu Kore-eda is welcomed by applause at the Press Conference

Monster, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda received a six minute standing ovation at Cannes. The famed director received a warm welcome with loud applauses, as he made his way to the press conference. Watch here!

 

May 18, 2023 13:32 IST

Cannes Live Update: Mrunal Thakur sizzles in a embellished shimmery saree gown with a sexy bralette

Mrunal Thakur is surely turning heads with her fashion. The actor took to Instagram to share images in an embellished shimmery saree gown with a sexy bralette designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

May 18, 2023 13:21 IST

Cannes Live Update: Mrunal Thakur gives a sneak peek into her Cannes Avatar

Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines ever since she dropped a photo in a Hot black outfit, yesterday, from the French Riviera. She has now took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her look at the red carpet, today, at Cannes 2023.

Mrunal Thakur shared a sneak peek on her Instagram Story (Image: Instagram)
May 18, 2023 13:11 IST

Cannes Live Updates: The opening ceremony of India Pavilion on Day 2 of Cannes 2023

Day 2 at Cannes Film Festival saw the opening of Indian Pavilion headed by L Murugan, MoS Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India. Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, along with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actors Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan were all seen at the opening ceremony of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023.

 

May 18, 2023 12:54 IST

Cannes Live Update: The schedule for Day 3 at Cannes Film Festival is out! Watch here!

This is what is in store for Day 3 at Cannes Film Festival. Watch out for these screenings and red carpet moments!

Read more

Besides, she was also seen at the India Pavilion at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a co-ord set designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Previously, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur walked the red carpet structured in a white cutout gown, with ruffled frills and a long train. Today, we enter the 4th day of the prestigious film festival. Anushka Sharma, too, is expected to walk the hallowed red carpet.

Meanwhile Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pictures from Cannes has taken the internet by story. This is Aishwarya’s 22nd red carpet appearance. She was seen in an emerald green sequined cape dress. Later, she opted for a silver hooded gown with a train and black bow. Other Indian celebs at Cannes this year include Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela, Mrunal Thakur and Esha Gupta.

TRENDING NEWS