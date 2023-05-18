Cannes 2023 LIVE: Diana Penty Shares First Look From India Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival

Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil
Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:22 IST
Cannes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The 76th Cannes Film Festival is underway at the French Riviera, and a number of Indian celebrities are in France to attend the prestigious film festival. Actor Diana Penty reached the French Riviera yesterday, and took to Instagram to share some pictures with her audience. Read More
Actress Diana Penty took to Instagram to share her look from her appearance at the India Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2023. She was seen in a co-ord set designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Actress Diana Penty has landed in Cannes, she took to Instagram to share pictures from the French Riviera. Diana Penty will soon be seen walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.
Harrison Ford received a surprise Palme d’Or award as a tribute to his entire career. The actor received the honourary award after the screening of Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny at Cannes Film Festival 2023, yesterday. The actor got emotional, as he delivered the acceptance speech.
Black Flies has been called a ‘gritty and gloomy take on the lives of New York’s paramedics’. The film stars Sean Penn, Kali Reis, Michael Pitt and Tye Sheridan. Its black-tie screening happened at the Grand Palais on Thursday. The film also features boxer Mike Tyson.
Actor Mrunal Thakur arrived on the carpet today dressed in an exquisite ivory dress.
The news that Anushka Sharma will made her debut at Cannes 2023 was announced by Emmanuel Lenin on May 4. He also wished her husband Virat Kohli all the best for his upcoming tournaments.
Legendary actor Harrison Ford, who received the honourary Palme D’Or at Cannes Film Festival, got emotional as he delivered his acceptance speech, says, “My life flashed here before me." Watch the video here:
Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen along with other cast members of Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny made their red carpet appearance before the screening of their film at Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has again made a fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. This is Aishwarya’s 22nd Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Harrison Ford and Waller-Bridge pose for the paparazzi at the Photocall for their movie, Indiana Jones Dial of the Destiny.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rarely disappoints when it comes to fashion! The actress looks gorgeous in a Green Kaftan Style Sequin Dress by Valentino in these recent pictures that have finally surfaced the internet! Once again, she proves why she is the best!
Mrunal Thakur has dared to step out in fashion, and this time, the actor was seen in a classy Hood Couture look by Anamika Khanna, making her the first actress to sport a hooded look at the festival so far. The previous two looks of Mrunal were much appreciated.
Legendary Michael Douglas visits India Pavilion with Minister of State, I & B Ministry, Dr. L Murugan, Joint Secretary, Films, I & B Ministry , Mr. Prithul Kumar and Filmmaker Shailendra Singh.
Sara Ali Khan surely turned heads with her outfits on Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival. The actress, now, shared a couple of unseen pictures in her second outfit from Day 1 at the French Riviera.
Sara Ali Khan surely turned heads with her fashion at the India Pavilion, and stated that she would love to come back, again, and represent India at Cannes, again! Watch the full video, here:
Monster, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda received a six minute standing ovation at Cannes. The famed director received a warm welcome with loud applauses, as he made his way to the press conference. Watch here!
Mrunal Thakur is surely turning heads with her fashion. The actor took to Instagram to share images in an embellished shimmery saree gown with a sexy bralette designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines ever since she dropped a photo in a Hot black outfit, yesterday, from the French Riviera. She has now took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her look at the red carpet, today, at Cannes 2023.
Day 2 at Cannes Film Festival saw the opening of Indian Pavilion headed by L Murugan, MoS Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India. Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, along with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actors Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan were all seen at the opening ceremony of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023.
This is what is in store for Day 3 at Cannes Film Festival. Watch out for these screenings and red carpet moments!
Previously, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur walked the red carpet structured in a white cutout gown, with ruffled frills and a long train. Today, we enter the 4th day of the prestigious film festival. Anushka Sharma, too, is expected to walk the hallowed red carpet.
