Can't Sleep? It's Time You Take Sleep Divorce With Your Partner

It’s important to get sound sleep for a healthy lifestyle and mental, physical well-being. If you haven’t slept properly, it can take a toll on your body. While sharing a bed with your partner is considered a sign of intimacy, there are moments when it can hamper a good sleep. Such moments have resulted in the rise of a concept called ‘Sleep Divorce’ where partners choose to sleep in different beds or different rooms for good sleep.

Let’s take a closer look at the 5 strong signs that indicate you need sleep divorce from your partner.

Advertisement

What is Sleep Divorce?

Sleep divorce is a practice where partners sleep in separate beds or bedrooms to enhance the quality of their sleep. This allows each partner to set up an individual sleep atmosphere by avoiding any disturbances that may occur from sharing a bed. Sleep Divorce doesn’t refer to ending a relationship but rather, it focuses on the goal of prioritizing individual sleep.