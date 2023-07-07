Cardi B’s ‘Green Goddess’ Moment at Gaurav Gupta’s Couture Show is Haute and Happening!

American rapper Cardi B has been celebrating fashion in her own unique way at the recently concluded Paris Couture Week 2023. Known for her impeccable and avant-garde style, Cardi B looked like a ‘Green Goddess’ when she graced Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta’s couture show in a lime green artfully moulded hooded creation.

Cardi B exuded grace and glamour in a two-piece ensemble featuring a sculpted hood with puffer detailing and a hand embroidered scintillating lime green dress enhanced with intricate zardosi thread work. Making an entrance like a true superstar, Cardi B carried off the creation with elan.

Fitting her like a glove, the silhouette which featured a deep plunging neckline complemented her curves to the T. What we love about this Cardi B x Gaurav Gupta collaboration is that both are not only good at what they do, but also celebrate each other’s strengths with panache.

In a couple of videos posted on Instagram, Cardi B was spotted being carried out of her car in the statement piece minus the hood. But when the look came together and she made her way up the stairs to attend the show the paps couldn’t get enough of her gorgeous look. Seated in the front row next to Chinese actor Fan Bing Bing, who also looked surreal in a sculpted black gown, Cardi highlighted some of Gaurav’s creations from the show in her Instagram stories.

The piece of art adorned by Cardi B is from Gaurav Gupta Couture’s Hiranyagarbha collection, which he presented at this year’s couture show. Hiranyagarbha which means Golden Womb out of which the universe was born, saw Gaurav channel his love for sculpted art and transform it into a world of new beginning in hues of beautiful possibilities. Voluminous draped detailing and a palette of celebratory shades, each creation presented at the show was enhanced with intricate embroidery.