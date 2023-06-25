Cataract Awareness Month 2023: Encouraging Community Awareness about Cataracts.

Cataracts affect millions all over the world, but the key to prevention and treatment is knowledge. It’s time all of us understand that cloudy or blurred vision, faded colours and difficulty seeing at night is a sign of a cataract forming.

Dr Sandeep Buttan, Technical Lead at Eye Health & Health System Strengthening, Sightsavers India, says, “It is the ‘age related changes’ in the lens inside the eyes, which gradually reduces the vision. Begins with some difficulty in seeing clearly for distance but may soon affect all aspects of daily living. May affect the two eyes asymmetrically so the persona may feel that they can see well even when one eye has significant cataract, but the other eye is less advanced."

Dr Buttan adds, “Unoperated cataract is the leading cause for avoidable blindness in India. Can affect any one but mostly seen in elderly (more than 50 years). Women and other marginalized groups may needlessly remain blind due to lack of access to services and low level of awareness."

Points to Ponder

Some factors that may increase the chances of getting cataract have been identified – Smoking, uncontrolled diabetes, prolonged exposure to sunlight, certain medications (steroids etc.). Cataract surgery can restore the lost vision in majority of cases if done in time.

Barriers to uptake of care