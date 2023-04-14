Celebrate Baisakhi With Delicious Mango Rose Lassi, Here's The Recipe

Baisakhi, the festival of joy and prosperity, holds a special place in the hearts of Punjabis and Sikhs across the world and is being celebrated today, April 14. This festival marks the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh Ji and also celebrates the onset of the harvest season. It is a time of togetherness, sharing and spreading happiness with each other.

One of the best ways to spread happiness and sweeten the festive mood is by preparing delicious sweet dishes that everyone can enjoy. And what better than the traditional mango rose lassi to quench the thirst and satisfy the taste buds of your loved ones?

Mango rose lassi is a delectable blend of mango puree, rose syrup, curd and sugar that not only tastes heavenly but is also packed with essential nutrients. It is a perfect treat for Baisakhi that can be prepared in a jiffy, even for unexpected guests.

So, let’s dive into the simple yet delightful recipe of mango rose lassi and add a touch of sweetness to your Baisakhi celebrations.

Ingredients to make mango rose lassi

Mango puree – 1/2 cup

Gulab syrup – 3 tbsp

Mango piece – 1/4th

Curd – 200 grams

Dry fruits chopped – 1 tbsp

Sugar – as per taste

Ice cubes – 6-7

How to make it

Start by taking a bowl of fresh curd and whisking it until smooth and creamy. Once done, add a handful of ice cubes to the curd and beat again until it becomes frothy and light.

Next, divide the beaten curd into two equal portions. To one portion, add a generous amount of ripe mango puree and mix well until it combines with the curd. In the other portion, sprinkle sugar as per your taste and churn well until the sugar dissolves completely.

Now, combine the two portions of curd and mix thoroughly until you get a beautiful pale yellow lassi with a creamy consistency. Add a few drops of rose syrup to the lassi and stir gently to create a mesmerising swirl of colours and flavours.

Finally, pour the delicious mango rose lassi into tall glasses, garnish with some chopped mangoes or rose petals, and serve chilled to your loved ones on Baisakhi.

