Celebrate National Egg Roll Day With These 3 Simple Recipes

National Egg Roll Day is a delightful celebration of the mouthwatering dish loved by food enthusiasts worldwide. From its traditional form to exciting creative twists, egg rolls offer a delectable combination of flavours and textures. This special day invites you to indulge in the joy of egg rolls and try out simple yet must-try recipes in the comfort of your home. Get ready to savour the deliciousness and explore the culinary possibilities this National Egg Roll Day!

Prepare these delightful Egg Roll recipes at home.

Advertisement

Vegetable Egg Roll

Ingredients:

Eggs - 2

Onion-1/2 cup

Capsicum -1/2 cup

Wheat Flour(atta)- 1 cup

All-purpose flour(maida) - 1/2

Mayonnaise - 2 tsp

Tomato ketchup- 2 tsp

Cooking oil - 4 tbsp

Black pepper powder -1/4 tsp

Chat masala powder -1/4 tsp

Salt to taste

Method

In a mixing bowl, combine the wheat flour (Atta), all-purpose flour (maida), and salt. Mix well.

Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the flour mixture and mix it.

Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a soft and pliable dough.

After 10 minutes, knead the dough once more.

Divide the dough into equal-sized balls.

Roll out the dough ball into a round chapatti.

Heat a pan or flat pan over medium heat. Place the rolled-out chapatti on the pan and cook until it turns light golden. Then, remove it from the pan and set it aside and egg paratha is ready!

In a bowl, crack 2 eggs, add 1/4 tsp of salt, and mix well.

Heat a flat pan and add 1 tsp of oil. Pour the egg mixture onto the pan and cook it for about 1/2 minute on medium flame.

Place one cooked chapatti on top of the eggs and cook until the eggs are fully set with chapatti.

In the same pan, add vegetables of your choice, onion, and capsicum. Stir-fry for about 1/2 minute on medium flame.

Spread 1 tsp of mayonnaise & 1 tsp of tomato ketchup on the egg paratha and mix it well to coat the surface.

Place the sauteed vegetables on top of the egg paratha. Sprinkle black pepper powder, salt, and chat masala to taste.

Grate cheese and roll tightly.

Cheese Egg Roll

Ingredients:

1 Egg

Salt to taste

Red Chili Powder to taste

1 Bread Slice

1 tsp butter

1 Slice Sandwich Cheese

Method:

Break 1 egg in a bowl.

Add salt and red chili pepper.

Sprinkle fresh coriander. (Optional)

Mix it well.

Cut the sides of a bread slice.

Divide the bread into 3 equal parts.

Stack the bread slices on top of each other and wrap them in cheese.

Heat butter in a pan and pour the egg mixture.

Distribute the eggs gently and place the bread on top of it.

Wrap it to form a roll and cook well.

Chowmein Egg Roll

Ingredients:

2 Eggs

2 Onion

2 Capsicum -1/2 cup

Wheat Flour(atta)- 1 cup

All-purpose flour(maida) - 1/2

Mayonnaise

Tomato ketchup

Green Sauce

Cooking oil

Noodles

Black pepper powder

Chat masala powder

Salt to taste

Red Chilli to taste

Method:

Recipe for the dough/ Egg Paratha: Please follow steps 1-5 from Recipe 1.

Recipe for Chowmein:

Take 2 onions & capsicum and chop it.

Now, take half cabbage and cut it.

In a pan, add 1 tbsp oil, 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste, and veggies of your choice and saute it well.

Add 1 tbsp soya sauce, red chilli sauce, and ketchup.

Add boiled noodles and mix them well.

Recipe for roll: