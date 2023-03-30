Home » Lifestyle » Celebrate Ramzan with These 4 Mouth-Watering Recipes

Celebrate Ramzan with These 4 Mouth-Watering Recipes

From traditional dishes to savory snacks, we've got you covered. So, let's get cooking and make this Ramzan a memorable one

Reported By: Swati Chaturvedi

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 06:31 IST

Impress Your Guests with These Amazing Ramzan Recipes (In frame: Nalli Nihari recipe by Chef Rajesh Wadhwa, Executive Chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi)
Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, is a holy month for Muslims around the world. It is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection, and is also a time for feasting with family and friends. During this month, Muslims break their fast with an Iftar meal, which is typically a time for enjoying delicious and traditional dishes. If you’re looking for some inspiration for your Ramzan menu, look no further. Here are some mouth-watering and easy-to-make Ramzan recipes that are sure to impress your family and guests. From traditional dishes to savory snacks, we’ve got you covered. So, let’s get cooking and make this Ramzan a memorable one!

Chicken nuggets recipe by Chef Vikram Shokeen, Coffee Shop, The Ashok, New Delhi

Ingredients

250 grams chicken breast

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

⅓ teaspoon salt

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

3/4 teaspoon mix spice rub

3/4 teaspoon black crushed pepper

1 egg

3/4 cup breadcrumbs

Method

  1. Cube the chicken breast to 1 to 1 ¼ inch pieces
  2. Add ½ teaspoon each of garlic powder, mix spice rubs and black pepper to the chicken. Also add ⅓ teaspoon salt and mix well
  3. Add the rest of the seasonings to a bowl along with the flour. Mix well
  4. Break one egg to a bowl and beat it well with a fork
  5. Transfer the breadcrumbs to another bowl. Arrange all the 3 bowls side by side - flour, egg & bread crumbs
  6. Dredge chicken in flour and then dip it in egg. Then coat in breadcrumbs. Repeat this for all the chicken nuggets. Gently press down each nugget with your fingers so the bread coats it well
  7. Rest them for 10 minutes, meanwhile heat oil in a pan for deep frying
  8. When it has reached a temperature of about 350 degrees F, begin frying in batches, taking care not to overcrowd the pan
  9. Cook until chicken nuggets turn light golden brown on one side, then turn them carefully to ensure that both sides are thoroughly cooked & fried
  10. Remove them to a wire rack or a kitchen tissue
  11. Serve chicken nuggets hot with your favourite dip or sauce

Nalli Nihari recipe by Chef Rajesh Wadhwa, Executive Chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi

Ingredients

1 kg Goat shanks

1.5-2 litre mutton stock

150 ml Mustard oil

3 gms Cloves

3 gms Green cardamom

2 Bay leaf

5 gms Cinnamon

150 gms Sliced Onion

40 gms Ginger paste

40 gms Garlic paste

10 gms Red chilli powder

20 gms Yellow chilli powder

20 gms Turmeric powder

50 gms Coriander powder

150 gms Yogurt

50 gms Roasted gram flour

20 gms Garam masala powder

Salt To taste

Saffron: A few strands

Fresh coriander leaves  to garnish

Ginger juliennes to garnish

Method

  1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat mustard oil. Add the whole spices and allow them to crackle.
  2. Add the sliced onions and cook until golden brown. Add the ginger and garlic pastes. Sauté
  3. Add the goat shanks, along with red chilli powder, yellow chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, beaten yogurt and sauté
  4. Now add mutton stock and simmer on slow heat till the shanks are tender.
  5. In a separate pan, heat ghee, add roasted gram flour and sauté till aromatic and light golden in colour.
  6. Add this mixture to the prepared shanks and adjust the consistency of the gravy till nice and creamy. Adjust seasoning.
  7. Finish with garam masala, saffron.
  8. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and ginger juliennes. Serve hot.

Mutton Rogan Josh recipe by Chef Vikram Shokeen

Ingredients

250 gms mutton with bone

100 gms onions sliced

75 gms tomatoes chopped

05 gms whole garam masala

15 gms ginger garlic paste

03 gms red chilli powder (kashmiri)

01 gms turmeric powder

15 gms Corriander powder

05 gms cumin seeds

5 gms salt

05 gms green coriander chopped

01 gms ginger julienne

 

Method:

  1. Heat oil in a thick bottom pan and add whole garam masala. Fry till it begins to crackle. Add onions & ginger garlic paste, and fry till it turns golden brown in colour
  2. Add tomatoes & fry for 3-4 minutes, add mutton & try further for 4-5 minutes add the garam masala
  3. Bring to a boil & then simmer. Cook on slow fire till mutton is tender & oil leaves the masala
  4. Serve garnished with chop coriander and ginger juliennes with rice & salad

 

 Shammi Kebab recipe by Chef Rajesh Wadhwa

 Ingredients

500 gms Goat mince

100 gms Chana dal

100 ml Ghee

20 gms Ginger paste

20 gms Garlic paste

10 gms Cinnamon

5 gms Mace

2 gms Cloves

5 Bay leaf

2 gms Green cardamom

10 gms Black pepper

25 gms Salt

30 gms Red chilly

80 gms Finely chopped onion

5 gms Finely chopped green chilli

10 ml Lemon juice

10 gms Chopped coriander leaves

Method

  1. Soak the chana dal in water for half an hour.
  2. In a pan, heat ghee. Add the whole spices and sauté till aromatic.
  3. Add goat mince, ginger and garlic pastes, chilli powder, salt and sauté
  4. Now add the soaked chana dal and combine well. Add water to the mixture, cover and allow it to cook till tender and dry.
  5. Cool the mince mixture and grind to a paste.
  6. Add finely chopped onions, green chillies, coriander and mix well.
  7. Divide the mixture into equal sized balls and create small gallettes by hand.
  8. Heat ghee in a pan, shallow fry till golden brown
  9. Serve hot with mint chutney

