Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, is a holy month for Muslims around the world. It is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection, and is also a time for feasting with family and friends. During this month, Muslims break their fast with an Iftar meal, which is typically a time for enjoying delicious and traditional dishes. If you’re looking for some inspiration for your Ramzan menu, look no further. Here are some mouth-watering and easy-to-make Ramzan recipes that are sure to impress your family and guests. From traditional dishes to savory snacks, we’ve got you covered. So, let’s get cooking and make this Ramzan a memorable one!
Chicken nuggets recipe by Chef Vikram Shokeen, Coffee Shop, The Ashok, New Delhi
Ingredients
250 grams chicken breast
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
⅓ teaspoon salt
1 tsp ginger garlic paste
3/4 teaspoon mix spice rub
3/4 teaspoon black crushed pepper
1 egg
3/4 cup breadcrumbs
Method
- Cube the chicken breast to 1 to 1 ¼ inch pieces
- Add ½ teaspoon each of garlic powder, mix spice rubs and black pepper to the chicken. Also add ⅓ teaspoon salt and mix well
- Add the rest of the seasonings to a bowl along with the flour. Mix well
- Break one egg to a bowl and beat it well with a fork
- Transfer the breadcrumbs to another bowl. Arrange all the 3 bowls side by side - flour, egg & bread crumbs
- Dredge chicken in flour and then dip it in egg. Then coat in breadcrumbs. Repeat this for all the chicken nuggets. Gently press down each nugget with your fingers so the bread coats it well
- Rest them for 10 minutes, meanwhile heat oil in a pan for deep frying
- When it has reached a temperature of about 350 degrees F, begin frying in batches, taking care not to overcrowd the pan
- Cook until chicken nuggets turn light golden brown on one side, then turn them carefully to ensure that both sides are thoroughly cooked & fried
- Remove them to a wire rack or a kitchen tissue
- Serve chicken nuggets hot with your favourite dip or sauce
Nalli Nihari recipe by Chef Rajesh Wadhwa, Executive Chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi
Ingredients
1 kg Goat shanks
1.5-2 litre mutton stock
150 ml Mustard oil
3 gms Cloves
3 gms Green cardamom
2 Bay leaf
5 gms Cinnamon
150 gms Sliced Onion
40 gms Ginger paste
40 gms Garlic paste
10 gms Red chilli powder
20 gms Yellow chilli powder
20 gms Turmeric powder
50 gms Coriander powder
150 gms Yogurt
50 gms Roasted gram flour
20 gms Garam masala powder
Salt To taste
Saffron: A few strands
Fresh coriander leaves to garnish
Ginger juliennes to garnish
Method
- In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat mustard oil. Add the whole spices and allow them to crackle.
- Add the sliced onions and cook until golden brown. Add the ginger and garlic pastes. Sauté
- Add the goat shanks, along with red chilli powder, yellow chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, beaten yogurt and sauté
- Now add mutton stock and simmer on slow heat till the shanks are tender.
- In a separate pan, heat ghee, add roasted gram flour and sauté till aromatic and light golden in colour.
- Add this mixture to the prepared shanks and adjust the consistency of the gravy till nice and creamy. Adjust seasoning.
- Finish with garam masala, saffron.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and ginger juliennes. Serve hot.
Mutton Rogan Josh recipe by Chef Vikram Shokeen
Ingredients
250 gms mutton with bone
100 gms onions sliced
75 gms tomatoes chopped
05 gms whole garam masala
15 gms ginger garlic paste
03 gms red chilli powder (kashmiri)
01 gms turmeric powder
15 gms Corriander powder
05 gms cumin seeds
5 gms salt
05 gms green coriander chopped
01 gms ginger julienne
Method:
- Heat oil in a thick bottom pan and add whole garam masala. Fry till it begins to crackle. Add onions & ginger garlic paste, and fry till it turns golden brown in colour
- Add tomatoes & fry for 3-4 minutes, add mutton & try further for 4-5 minutes add the garam masala
- Bring to a boil & then simmer. Cook on slow fire till mutton is tender & oil leaves the masala
- Serve garnished with chop coriander and ginger juliennes with rice & salad
Shammi Kebab recipe by Chef Rajesh Wadhwa
Ingredients
500 gms Goat mince
100 gms Chana dal
100 ml Ghee
20 gms Ginger paste
20 gms Garlic paste
10 gms Cinnamon
5 gms Mace
2 gms Cloves
5 Bay leaf
2 gms Green cardamom
10 gms Black pepper
25 gms Salt
30 gms Red chilly
80 gms Finely chopped onion
5 gms Finely chopped green chilli
10 ml Lemon juice
10 gms Chopped coriander leaves
Method
- Soak the chana dal in water for half an hour.
- In a pan, heat ghee. Add the whole spices and sauté till aromatic.
- Add goat mince, ginger and garlic pastes, chilli powder, salt and sauté
- Now add the soaked chana dal and combine well. Add water to the mixture, cover and allow it to cook till tender and dry.
- Cool the mince mixture and grind to a paste.
- Add finely chopped onions, green chillies, coriander and mix well.
- Divide the mixture into equal sized balls and create small gallettes by hand.
- Heat ghee in a pan, shallow fry till golden brown
- Serve hot with mint chutney
