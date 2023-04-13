Celebrate The Onset of Sakura Season With Traditional Japanese Food at this Delhi Restaurant

Celebrating Sakura, the beautiful, ethereal and ephemeral season of spring, beauty, renewal and joy, Kampai has introduced a specially curated and created a menu to reflect the Japanese season of bonhomie and happiness celebrated with friends and family.

The national flower of Japan- Sakura or the ‘Cherry Blossom’ depicts the end of winter and beginning of spring with the pops of pink all around. During the Sakura season, the people of Japan like to celebrate by eating and drinking underneath the cherry blossom. Kampai is all set to welcome the Sakura season and provide the authentic Japanese experience to its patrons. At Kampai, Sakura season is through the year with a beautiful patch of cherry blossom covering the ceiling to give a feeling of being nestled under a cherry blossom tree. Soft lighting, soothing wall colours, Japanese style lights installations, traditional Japanese art on the walls & a soothing zen garden make Kampai a very inviting space for its patrons.

The Sakura season at the restaurant will be welcomed with a specially curated food and cocktail menu at their outlets at Aerocity and DLF Promenade from 1st April - 20th April. The limited time menu includes delectable offerings featuring a range of traditional and modern Japanese dishes with a cherry blossom twist, along with a selection of unique and refreshing cocktails.

Giving a sophisticated twist to the traditional Japanese menu, the eatery has introduced several innovative dishes in their menu for the Sakura festival like Hanami Sushi Platter including Hoso Maki, Mami Nori roll and Hanami Dimsum platter with Chicken, prawns and Edamame. A donburi selection including Teka Don and Sake don.

The unmissable cocktail concoctions to sip and savour at the bar include specially curated Ikebana cocktail containing Vodka, Sakura Sour with Whiskey, Peach Liquor, Tokyo Star including Gin and Sake and Lady in Pink with White Rum, Rosemary and Almond Syrup. Desserts to enjoy your meal include Hanami dessert and strawberry vanilla matcha ice cream.

Allow us to walk you through the experience of the Cherry Blossom season with our authentic food and beverage offerings at Kampai.

