Celebrate World Health Day 2023 With These Smart Healthy Eating Habits

World Health Day 2023: Small changes in your eating habits can lead to significant improvements in your overall health.

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 08:05 IST

World Health Day 2023: One of the most effective ways to start eating healthily is to plan your meals in advance. (Getty Images)
WORLD HEALTH DAY 2023: Every year on April 7, World Health Day is observed to spread awareness around worldwide health concerns and encourage individuals to adopt healthy behaviours, especially related to their eating habits. The day commemorates the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. In honour of this occasion, we have compiled some recommendations to assist you in sustaining a well-balanced diet and living a healthy life.

  1. Plan your meal
    One of the most effective ways to start eating healthily is to plan your meals in advance. You can create a weekly or monthly meal plan that will help you avoid unhealthy foods while saving time and money.
  2. Variety foods
    Incorporating a variety of foods is also important. This doesn’t mean oily or buttery foods, but rather foods rich in proteins, fibre, whole grains, fruits, and fresh vegetables. By mixing all of these foods, you can balance your diet more easily.
  3. Portions
    Most people who eat unhealthy foods do not know when to stop. To combat this, plan your portions and use smaller plates. Additionally, eat slowly and savour your food to help you feel full and satisfied.
  4. Smart snacks
    Snacking is an integral part of everyone’s life, but it’s important to choose healthy snacks. Foods with a good amount of nutrients will help you stay fit. Include fresh fruit, nuts, and yoghurt in your snacks.
  5. Cook at home
    Cooking at home is also a great way to control your ingredients and make healthier choices. Try to cook meals from scratch using fresh, whole ingredients, this can also turn into a fun activity that can be shared with family and friends.
  6. Stay hydrated
    Staying hydrated is extremely important for good health. Drinking plenty of fluids helps to flush toxins from your body, keep your skin looking healthy, and aid digestion.

By following these simple tips, it is possible to cultivate healthy eating. However, remember to be patient and consistent. Small changes in your eating habits can lead to significant improvements in your overall health. To mark World Health Day, let’s adopt healthier eating habits and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

