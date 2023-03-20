Celebrity-Inspired Bralette Looks Will Force You To Ditch Tank Tops This Summer

Summer is here and so is the time to redesign wardrobes. Many of us are in the dilemma to decide which ensembles to keep at the front to combat the scorching heat. While we are tolerating the sweaty summer and rising temperature, summer favourites T-shirts and tank tops take the front row in your wardrobes. And why not? After all, they are not only comfortable but also qualify for being breezy clothing. However, one can’t truly deny the fact that carrying one type of look throughout the summer season can truly be monotonous. Wondering what can be a substitute? Well, how about bralettes? Be it red carpet or attending a meeting, nothing can beat the versatility of the bralettes and we have pulled together some of the celebrities to prove you the same.

Priyanka Chopra’s three-piece pantsuit stands tall, as how one can channel the inner boss girl vibe and slay the meetings by keeping the style quotient on point. While Priyanka colour-coordinated her formals, you can always give it a contrasting touch by matching your blazer and pants and picking a different hued bralette.

Tara Sutaria’s oh-so-hot look with a black bralette atop the cargo pants is simply perfect for any casual outing. Oozing the utmost perfection, any bralette atop cargo pants, apart from being comfortable makes you look fierce trendsetter.

Needless to say, summers without beachy vacations are truly impossible. But for the ones who shy away from donning a bikini, Janhvi Kapoor’s knitted bralette atop denim short is the best look one can create for any vacation. Don’t shy away from adding colours. In addition, carrying loose tresses styled in beachy waves will truly prove to be the cherry on the cake.

It is impossible that we are talking about fashion and not incorporating ‘DIY queen’ Uorfi Javed in the list. The TV star, who can create a dress out of anything, never shies away from revealing some skin. And believe it or not, Uorfi incorporates bralette in almost all her ensembles. From a pair of blue denim jeans to floor-touching flowy skirts, Uorfi often exhibited her love for bralettes out loud.

Now, you have to believe that bralettes are as versatile as a pair of denim jeans. While above Tara Sutaria exhibited how one can style a bralette atop cargo pants, this time she can be seen slaying some Boho look, by carrying a baggy multi-coloured shrug atop a bralette and ripped shots.

