Cervicogenic Headaches: Headaches That Could Be Originating from Your Neck

A typical pain arising from neck going all the way up to head mostly on one side of the head. Not to confuse with migraine or other headaches.

What is the cause?

Most of the time the causes in unknown, however problems arising from neck such as whiplash injuries, issues arising from cervical vertebrae, arthritis, long hours of working on pc / laptop with incorrect posture etc. Shoulder can also be contributing factor for cervicogenic neck pain. Certain professional whose job involves neck bending can cause this, professionals such as hairstylist, IT professionals, surgeons etc.

What are the symptoms?

One constant symptoms most complain is sudden movement of neck causing head and neck pain, nausea, vomiting, pain around the eyes etc.

Other signs may include:

Pain on one side of head and neck radiating up and down Constant pain that doesn’t throb Head pain when you cough, sneeze, or on deep breathing Stiff neck causing inability to move freely. Pain can localize to one area either in the front, back of the head or around the eye.

Even though CH and migraine are different, some of the symptoms can be similar. For example, you may:

Feel nausea and vomiting sensation Have pain in your arm or shoulder Feel nausea / vomiting on bright light exposure and loud noise Have blurring of vision

How do you prevent it?

Working on postural correction, wearing seat belts while driving even if in rear seat. Neck muscle strengthening exercises are all helpful in preventing cervicogenic headache.

How do I know I have cervicogenic headache?

Diagnosing above condition can be challenging. This needs to be done by specialist and most of the time it is by exclusion criteria. Scans and other tests could essentially be normal. Good clinical assessment is quintessential in diagnosis.

What is the Treatment?

Diagnosing rightly is essential, this is followed by physical therapy/ physio therapy most important in managing this condition as first line. Other alternatives such as TENS machine, neck injections etc. helps.

Home remedies such as SNAG (sustained natural apohyseal glide) helps in reducing pain. Trials on SNAG 2021 has shown to be very effective. This can be thought by your physio therapist.

Medications can help such as Ibuprofen, muscle relaxants etc. Good sleep, relaxation techniques such as yoga and hydrotherapy tends to help.

Can stress cause the cervicogenic headache?

NO, however it can amplify the existing condition. Lack of sleep, smoking and alcohol can worsen the headache.