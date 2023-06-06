Chai's Impact on Your Weight Loss Journey May Be Disappointing

The first thing that many people do as a morning ritual is have tea. Indulging in the morning’s first sip of tea is an unquestionable tradition. Tea lovers can relate with the unparalleled joy of embracing a pristine cup of chai. However, drinking tea every day while attempting to lose weight is typically regarded as a misstep. This can be frightening because many people can’t imagine going even a single day without enjoying a cup of tea. Mac Singh, a dietician, shared his insights regarding the consumption of tea while you are on a weight loss journey.

He captioned, “One of the most asked question to us is whether the chai is good or bad for weight loss? Well, sorry to disappoint you guys, but the Answer is NO. It can prevent your weight loss if not consumed sensibly."

According to Mac Singh, combining tea and milk is not recommended due to several reasons, including: