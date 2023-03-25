The festival of Chaiti Chhath begins today (March 25), on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Chaiti Chhath is an auspicious festival dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev (the Sun God). Following the puja rituals, women keep a nirjala fast (fasting without water) for 36 hours and worship Sun God and Chhathi Devi. The first day of Chaiti Chhath starts with Nahay-Khay Chhath ritual, the second day is Kharna Chhath, the third day is the main Chaiti Chhath, and the fourth day is Paran Chhath puja. The festival is celebrated with great pomp in regions of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

Astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt said that a total of 8 auspicious yogs are forming during the four days of Chaiti Chhath Puja this year. He said that Ravi Yog formed at the beginning of Chaiti Chhath and on the day of offering Arghya (water) to the sun. Ravi Yog is also forming on March 27. On this day, Surya Dev will be worshipped, offering Arghya at the time of sunset. On the day when Arghya is offered to the rising sun, Dwipushkar Yog is also forming. Let us know about the auspicious yogs and Arghya timings.

Advertisement

Important Dates of Chaiti Chhath 2023:

March 25 Saturday: Nahay Khay

March 26 Sunday: Kharna

March 27 Monday: Arghya offering to the sun; Time: 06.36 pm

March 28 Tuesday: Arghya to the rising sun - Paran Fast ends; Time: 06.16 am

Eight auspicious yogs are forming on Chaiti Chhath Puja:

1st Day: Ravi Yog has been formed on the day of Nahay-Khay.

2nd Day: The second day of Chaiti Chhath is Kharna on March 26. Ayushman Yog, Preeti Yog and Ravi Yog are being formed on this day. Preeti Yog is from morning till 11.33 pm, after that Ayushman Yog will start. On this day, Ravi Yog will begin at 02.01 pm, which is till 06.18 am on the next day.

3rd Day: On the third day of Chaiti Chhath, on March 27, Arghya will be offered to Surya Dev (at the time of sunset). Five auspicious yogs are forming on this day. Ayushman Yog is from morning till 11:20 pm, after that Saubhagya Yog will start. Ravi Yog begins at 06:18 am and ends at 03:27 pm. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is for the whole day and Amrit Siddhi Yog is starting from 03:27 pm, which will end at 06:16 am on the next day.

Advertisement

4th Day: On the fourth day of Chaiti Chhath, Arghya will be offered to the rising sun on March 28 and the fast will end by following all the puja rituals and worshipping Surya Dev and Chhathi Devi. Two auspicious yogs, Saubhagya yog and Dwipushkar yog will be formed on this day. Saubhagya Yog is from morning till 11:36 in the night and Dwipushkar Yog is from 06:16 in the morning to 05:32 in the evening.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here