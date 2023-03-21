Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is one of the most popular festivals Hindus observe. For nine days, Goddess Durga’s nine different forms are worshipped. The last day of Chaitra Navratri is Ram Navami. This year Chaitra Navratri will be observed from March 22 and will end on March 30. A major part of the Navratri celebration has to do with specific colours for each form of the Goddess. It is believed that these different colours have a specific effect and are considered to be auspicious. To uphold the significance, devotees who take part in the festival wear clothes of different colours during the nine days of Navratri.

Let us know from Jyotishacharya Pandit Kanhaiya Lal Mishra which colour of traditional attires we can wear during Navratri pooja.

- On the first day of Navratri, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. Wearing yellow clothes while performing pooja rituals is considered auspicious on this day. Yellow signifies cheerfulness, joy and kindness.

- Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day. This day, people can wear green clothing. Green signifies new beginnings in life and healthy nature.

- The third day of Navratri is devoted to Maa Chandraghanta. Worshipping the Goddess wearing brown clothing on this day is considered lucky.

- On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. Performing pooja rituals wearing orange-colored clothes echoes spiritualism. Orange colour signifies warmth and exuberance.

- Devi Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. Wearing white coloured clothes on this day will bring good results. White symbolizes peace and serenity.

- On the sixth day, Maa Katyayani is worshipped. Use red coloured clothes on this day. Along with this, offer red colour shringar to the Goddess. Red signifies action and vigour.

- Maa Kalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. Blue colour should be used on this day. Blue symbolises abundance, wealth and royalty.

- Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day. Use pink coloured clothes on this day. Pink represents love, kindness, affection and harmony.

- On the last day (ninth day) of Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. Wear purple coloured clothes on this day. Purple symbolises power, enlightenment, pride and wealth.

Prasad offerings to Goddess Durga in Navratri

- Offer white prasad made from ghee to the Goddess on the first day of Navratri. Also, offer white things made of ghee. This will bring you happiness and good health.

- Offer sugar or mishri on the second day of Navratri. This will lead to long life.

- Offer milk-made sweets to the Goddess on the third day of Navratri. This will give you relief from sorrow.

- Offer malpua bhog on the fourth day of Navratri. Doing so, your thinking power increases.

- Offer fruits like bananas to the Goddess on the fifth day of Navratri. This will give you good health.

- Offer honey on the sixth day of Navratri. This will bring good health and personality.

- Offer milk to Goddess on the seventh day of Navratri. This will bring good wealth.

- Offer coconut prasad on the eighth day of Navratri. Doing so, Goddess Durga will bless married couples with children.

- Offer halwa, chana, puri and kheer as prasad to the Goddess on the ninth day of Navratri. This will bring happiness and prosperity.

