It’s the fourth day of Navratri. On this day, Mata Kushmanda is worshipped. It is believed that by worshipping Mata Kushmanda, the sorrows of the devotees go away and they get rid of suffering. According to the Hindu religion, it is believed that the power to create the entire universe is in the hands of this goddess. As per the Hindu religious scriptures, Mata Kushmanda is considered the almighty deity of the solar system.

She created the universe with her powers. That’s why this form of mata is called Kushmanda. By worshipping Maa Kushmanda, all the devotees get the power to fight against any diseases, grief or defect. Bhopal astrologer and Vastu expert Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma shares about the method of worship, mantra and importance of Mata Kushmanda.

Importance of worshipping Mata Kushmanda:

Mata Kushmanda is depicted with ten hands, holding a trident, discus, sword, hook, mace, bow, arrow and two jars of elixir and blood. She constantly holds her hand in the abhayamudra position, through which she bestows blessings upon all those who worship her. She rides on a tigress.

Mata Kushmanda is considered the almighty deity of the universe. According to Hindu religious scriptures, if any chronic disease is troubling you, then you should worship Mata Kushmanda. People who have the desire to get fame in the world should also worship the goddess. Mata Kushmanda has the power of creation, she is thus considered the mother who gives life. It is believed that by worshipping Mata Kushmanda a person’s life expectancy also increases.

How to worship Maa Kushmanda

To worship Mata Kushumanda, first, take a bath. After completing this morning ritual, it is recommended to engage in meditation. After this, offer her Ganges water, red clothes, red coloured flowers, Akshat, Vermilion, Panchmeva, Naivedya, and Shringar material. During this time, keep reciting the mantras of Mata Kushmanda continuously. Offer curd and pudding to Mata Kushmanda. If you have a white gourd, offer it to Mata Rani. After this mantra, recite Durga Chalisa; and in the end, perform aarti of Mata Kushmanda by lighting a lamp of ghee or camphor.

This is the Maa Kushmanda Beej Mantra: Ain Hree Devayi Namah.

