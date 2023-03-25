Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day-long festival celebrated by Hindus around the globe, which also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. During these nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and observe fast or Vrat. During these days, many abstain from certain foods during this time, such as grains, pulses, and non-vegetarian items and opt for vrat-friendly foods. Sabudana, better known as Tapioca pearls, are the famous vrat-friendly recipe during Chaitra Navratri. Here is a simple and quick recipe for Sabudana Balls.

Ingredients you need to make Sabudana Balls

Sabudana powder – 1 cup

Peanuts– 1/2 cup

Boiled potatoes – 3-4

Black pepper powder – 1/2 tsp

Green chilli – 1

Green coriander – 1/4 cup

Lemon juice – 1 tsp (optional)

Oil- for frying

Rock salt - as needed

Process of making the delicious Sabudana Balls:

The first step is to boil the potatoes and peel their skin, then grate or mash them. Keep the potatoes aside.

After this, take a pan, add the measured peanuts and roast on low flame. When they are golden brown, keep them aside and let them cool for a while.

When the roasted peanuts are cooled down, grind them into powder with the help of a mixer. Remember to separate the peanuts from their skins. Then take a bowl and add the roasted peanuts powder, mashed potatoes and Sabudana powder. Mix all three ingredients well.

After this, add black pepper powder, finely chopped chillies, coriander and rock salt as per taste. We are using rock salt as this is especially for the Navaratri but you can also use common salt for making this. Mix all of them well.

If you want you can also add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to it.

Now make balls of the mixture. It can be of any size of your choice.

Add oil to a pan and after it is heated add the raw sabudana balls and fry them accordingly until they are golden and crisp. If you want to go for a healthier option you can use an Appe Maker which relatively consumes less oil or an air fryer which is available in your home. And Voila! Your Sabudana Balls are ready.

Serve these lips-smacking Sabudana Balls with Fruity Chutney to add a little tangy taste to it.

