Maa Chandraganta is worshipped on the third day of Chaitra Navratri. She wears the half-moon (chandra) on her forehead that looks like a bell (ghanta) and this is why she is named Chandra-Ghanta. Maa Chandraghanta is depicted with 10 hands possessing chakra, mace, bow, sword, Trishul, lotus, garland and kamandal, and other items. Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava has shared the method, mantras, auspicious timings and importance of worshipping Maa Chandraghanta.

Best timings for pooja

According to Panchang, Chaitra Shukla Tritiya Tithi started at 06:20 pm on Thursday, March 23, and will continue till Friday, March 24 04:59 pm. Today, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is from 06.21 am to 01.22 pm. Ravi Yoga is from 01:22 pm to 06:20 am, the next day.

How to worship Maa Chandraghanta

Worship Maa Chandraghanta in the morning after bath. First of all, offer akshat, vermilion, kumkum, flowers, garland, incense, lamp, naivedya, fruits etc. to them. During this time, chant the worship mantra. After that, offer sweets made of milk to Maa Chandraghanta. If you want, you can also offer kheer. By worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, the bad effects of Venus are removed.

Mantras of Maa Chandraghanta

Seed Mantra: Aim Shrim Shaktai Namah

Worship Mantra: Om Devi Chandraghanta Namah

Praise Mantra: या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Importance of worshipping Maa Chandraghanta:

Married life becomes better with the blessings of Maa Chandraghanta and the problems go away.

Those whose marriage is getting delayed due to any reason should worship Maa Chandraghanta. There can be chances of marriage soon.

Sins are destroyed by the grace of Maa Chandraghanta. Courage and might increase. Enemies are conquered.

Worship Maa Chandraghanta for an increase in respect, rank and prestige. This goddess also gives salvation.

The nine-day-long Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri started on March 22 and will end on Ram Navmi which will be witnessed on March 30. Goddess Durga is worshipped in different forms during these nine days. While Maa Shailputri is

worshipped on the first day, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day. The devotees wear green on Chaitra Navratri day three.

