Chaitra Pradosh Vrat is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Chaitra Pradosh falls on the trayodashi of every fortnight in the Hindu calendar. This year, the Hindu festival is falling on Sunday, March 19, which is why it is referred to as Ravi Pradosh Vrat. In short, Pradosh Vrat is a significant Hindu festival that is observed on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, occurring twice in each Hindu calendar month.

Worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this pious day provides the devotees with desired results. Let us know about the Shubh Muhrat, its significance, Tithi and a lot more.

Chaitra Pradosh Vrat 2023 Shubh Muhurat

According to the Panchang, the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi date of Chaitra month will begin on March 19 at 8:07 am. This date will end the next day i.e. on March 20 at around 4.55 am. The total duration of worship on the auspicious festival of Pradosh Vrat will be for 2 hours and 23 minutes. Shiv Puja Muhurat will start at 6:31 pm and will end at 8:54 pm on March 19.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi

On Ravi Pradosh Vrat, you should take a bath about an hour before sunset and take a vow of fasting. Evening time is considered auspicious in Pradosh Vrat. You should anoint Shivling with cow’s milk, curd, ghee, Gangajal, honey, etc. By offering these to the Shivling, one can receive the blessings of Lord Shiva. Offer white sandalwood, belpatra and flowers to the Shivling for a prosperous life. Aarti should be performed after this. Prasad should also be distributed for progressive life. To get rid of diseases, the devotees should chant the Mahamrityunya Mantra.

Significance

It is said that by observing Pradosh Vrat, a person attains prosperity in their life. At the same time, one gets rid of financial burdens and achieves desired results. In addition, it is considered that the person who visits a Shiva temple with an offering in the first quarter of the night of Trayodashi attains happiness and good fortune in their life.

Auspicious Yogas

This time’s Ravi Pradosh fast is in 3 auspicious yogas. Siddha Yoga, Sadhya Yoga and Dwipushkar Yoga are present on this day. Siddha Yoga is from morning till 08:07 at night. After this, Sadhya Yoga will take place. On the other hand, Dwipushkar Yoga is from 06.27 am to 08.07 am.

