Chanel Couture Makes A Subdued Ode To Parisian Elegance In Fall-Winter Collection

The cobblestoned banks of the Seine River served as the stage for Chanel’s latest haute couture collection. With the Eiffel Tower in the distance, the well-heeled glitterati of the fashion world navigated the uneven terrain for an outdoor collection that celebrated the soul of Paris.

Mimicking the famed bouquinistes, those charming bookstalls lining the river’s edge, Chanel erected its own renditions. But upon closer examination, these weren’t ordinary stalls. They have artfully curated homages to the brand’s legacy, showcasing biographies of the legendary Gabrielle “Coco" Chanel and postcards of actresses associated with the house, such as Vanessa Paradis, a modern incarnation of the Parisienne, who applauded from the front row.

CHANEL’S PARIS

“This collection is the portrait of a sensitive yet bold Parisienne," said Virginie Viard, Chanel’s creative director. “It’s like standing on a line between strength and delicacy."

Tuesday’s assembly of tweeds, silk chiffons, organza and inlaid lace, in a myriad of floral and graphic motifs, was a testament to Viard’s vision of this rich and feminine universe.

Assured yet understated colours, flat-pleated golden tweed skirts, masculine-inspired overcoats, and delicately structured jackets all played into the subtle allure of the show. A standout piece was a dark blue asymmetrical coat skirt with feathery tulle cascading from the lapel, fusing asymmetry with Chanel’s codes of rigour.

At one point, a model sauntered down the runway walking a black dog, a seemingly whimsical addition that had onlookers snapping away at their cameras. But perhaps the most quintessential Parisian touch was a fruit basket — a homage to the Parisienne of the 1970s.

Viard described her approach as, “Handing down emotions, bringing the most unlikely elements together, doing things your own way, just dreaming." And through this collection, she masterfully transported us all to Paris, offering an emotional tribute to the enduring allure of the Parisienne, right on the quayside of the Seine.

POESY ON CHANEL’S BOOKSTALLS: ‘NOT YOUR USUAL BOUQUINISTE!

French actress and “Harry Potter" alum Clémence Poésy was in attendance at Chanel, and it seems the allure of the Seine-side “bouquinistes" had her under a spell. The scene, recreated by the house, was a charming tribute to Paris’ iconic riverside bookshops, so beloved by locals and tourists alike.

“There was a Parisian essence, being on the quayside of the Seine and having the bouquinistes in the beginning," Poésy told the AP, her eyes alight with the magic of the show. “It felt like travelling through many eras of Parisians."

The actress was especially enchanted by the French stalwart’s playful nod to Paris’ past, which invoked images of both the ’70s and new-wave cinema. But it was the bouquinistes — a regular fixture of her weekends — that truly captivated her.

“You stroll along the Seine and go into all these vintage and secondhand bookshops along the river and bridges," she explained, recalling her routine. “You usually find something you would never buy anywhere else."

Chanel’s unique on-brand installation, she chuckled, was decidedly “not your usual bouquiniste." She added, with a fond smile, “I hope it stays there forever. It’s such a precious thing."

LOVE STORY BEHIND CHANEL’S LITTLE BLACK DRESS

French actress Anna Mouglalis, known for her role as Chanel in the movie “Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky," unravelled the romantic tale behind the creation of the iconic little black dress (LBD) in an interview with the AP.

Mouglalis, a current Chanel ambassador, said: “I fell in love with Coco Chanel when I studied for the role. I read everything."

Mouglalis disclosed the heartbreaking story behind Chanel’s universally adored LBD. Coco Chanel, devastated by the tragic death of her lover, Arthur “Boy" Capel, incorporated her mourning attire into her fashion line, giving birth to the LBD. Capel, apart from being Chanel’s great love, was also instrumental in helping her open her first store.