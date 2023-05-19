Cheese Dosa: A Healthy And Filling Breakfast, Check Its Recipe

Most people like to have a healthy breakfast as it helps us with energy throughout the day. It also gives us the essential nutrition required for our bodies. According to experts, having breakfast is very important for our health. We have a variety of options for Indian breakfast. There is North Indian breakfast like poha, paratha, puri sabzi, etc. On the other hand, we have a variety of South Indian breakfasts as well which include idli, dosa, vada, upma, etc. Today, we are here with another fusion breakfast for you all. This is the famous South Indian cheese dosa made from rice and lentils. It is full of nutrients and easy to make. Let’s take a look at the recipe for cheese dosa:

Ingredients

4 cups rice

2 cups urad dal

200 grams paneer

2 finely chopped onions

2 teaspoons fenugreek seeds

6 chopped green chillies

1 cup refined oil

1 handful of green coriander and

1 teaspoon salt (as per taste)

How to make it

To make cheese dosa, take 4 cups of rice and 2 cups of urad dal and mix the two. Take a bowl and fill it with water. Now soak the rice and dal in water and leave it overnight. After this put 2 spoons of fenugreek seeds in a cup of water and let it soak. When all the ingredients are well soaked, add the seeds to the rice and lentils mix. Then grind all three ingredients together well to make a thick batter. Now add salt to this batter. Cover this batter and keep it for almost overnight. The next morning, your dosa batter will be fully fermented and ready.

Now take a pan, put it on a medium flame. Pour some oil in it and let it heat. When the pan is hot, pour the dosa batter on it. Then spread it in a circular shape with the help of a spatula. Once the batter is set, sprinkle some oil on its edges and let it roast for some time.

Now add the grated paneer, chopped onion and coriander to it. You can also add green chillies as per your taste to make it spicier. When it is well roasted, then roll it up and keep it on a plate.