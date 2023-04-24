Chef Aditi Handa Feels Understanding Customer's Pain Points Is The Key to Success

Aditi Handa is the co-founder and head chef of The Baker’s Dozen, a renowned bakery known for its delicious baked goods. With a passion for baking and a strong culinary background, Aditi has played a pivotal role in establishing The Baker’s Dozen as a leading bakery in the industry. Her innovative recipes, attention to detail, and commitment to quality have earned her accolades and a loyal following of customers. Aditi’s creativity and expertise in baking have helped The Baker’s Dozen expand its menu and offerings, delighting customers with a wide range of scrumptious treats. As co-founder and head chef, Aditi continues to drive the vision and culinary excellence of The Baker’s Dozen, making it a destination for bakery lovers around the world. On the brand completing 10 years, we get into a candid chat with Handa about the journey of the brand and challenges.

Question: Tell us about the 10-year journey of the brand?

Answer: We started our journey of The Baker’s Dozen (TBD) in 2013, with a one store in Mumbai as a D2C brand producing 25 loaves a day with an aim to draw attention back to the age-old goodness of sourdough bread and put it on every dining table as an essential commodity. The Baker’s Dozen today is India’s largest artisan bakery, making breads, cakes, cookies, crackers and premixes using natural ingredients. The Baker’s Dozen is present across 33 cites and 2000 touch points in India. The Baker’s Dozen uses omnichannel strategy and retails from 50 of its own stores, 600 Modern and general trade stores and is available on Ecommerce and Quick Commerce channels like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Zepto, Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit. At TBD, we use AI backed demand estimation along with an ERP for SKU level traceability which ensures only the freshest products are available to our consumers.

Question: What have been your key learnings in building this brand?

Answer: Never Give Up. Break the problem down in small steps and take it one step at a time

Always listen to your customers, not just to their words but try to understand their pain point. That’s where the answer lies.

You are only as good as your team. This took us a while to realize but, no goal can be achieved without your team being as obsessed with the mission as you are.

Question: What has been the customer feedback over the years?

Answer: Our customers have consistently praised our commitment to honesty and transparency in all of our operations. They appreciate that we are upfront about what we do and how we do it.

One of the reasons we decided to go omnichannel was because our customers inspired us. They love that we are open and transparent, and we wanted to make sure that they could access our products and services through whatever channels were most convenient for them.

Our decision to enter the omnichannel market was motivated by the great feedback we have gotten from customers about our sincerity and integrity. Across all channels, we want to maintain the same level of openness and accessibility.

Question: Any challenges you faced or still face?

Answer: You might set out to solve a personal problem but that problem might not exist for other customers or might not be big enough - hence, listening to customers is most important.

Customer acquisition is very expensive in today’s competitive world; hence how to acquire customers more through referrals and word of mouth rather than expensive performance marketing is the key to long term success and brand building

