Chef Ranveer Brar Shares Quick And Easy Tips To Remove Peanut Skin

We all know peanuts are good for our health, and we can consume them in any season. However, people consume it more in the winter. Peanuts are used to make numerous things, such as poha, sabudana khichdi, and many more. Some people like to eat peanuts after roasting them, while others eat them raw.

So while making any recipe with peanuts, if you feel disturbed by their thin skins, you don’t need to worry at all because Chef Ranveer Brar has recently shared a great trick to remove them all in minutes. On his Instagram account, Chef Ranveer posted a video in which he demonstrated a simple method for peeling peanuts.

In the clip, Ranveer said, first of all, put peanuts in a pan and roast them lightly. Now take a cloth. Put peanuts in this cloth and close it from all sides. Hold it firmly with one hand and rub it with the other hand while applying pressure to it. He also suggests if the peanuts are hot it is way easier to remove their peels.

If the peels are not coming out quickly, then one can also put some salt inside it. Adding salt creates friction. Now take it out on a plate and take out the peels by blowing. These peels should be blown onto the balcony or outside otherwise they will spread all over the kitchen and create a mess.