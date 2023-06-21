Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Shares His Simple Tips To Cook Millets

Millets, small seed grasses, and cereal crops widely consumed in Africa and Asia, have made their mark in the Indian cuisine too. With varieties like pearl millets (bajra) and finger millets (ragi), millets offer a gluten-free option, making them ideal for weight loss and appealing to diabetic individuals. There are several lip-smacking millet-based recipes, including bajre ki roti, bajre ki khichdi, ragi paniyaram, and millet porridge. Notably, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Instagram handle is a treasure trove for cooking recipes. Recently, he shared insightful tips on how one can enhance millet preparation, emphasizing their importance.

“Stocked your millets for the month? Now make sure to keep these simple tips in mind when cooking them," he wrote. Here are a few hacks for cooking millet as guided by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

Advertisement

WASHING

The process begins with washing the millet thoroughly. To do this, measure the required quantity of millet and place it in a bowl. Fill the bowl with water and agitate, allowing any impurities and dirt rise to surface. Repeat this rinsing process two to three times to ensure the millet is clean before cooking.

SOAKING

After washing, the next step is soaking the millet. Transfer the millet to a separate bowl and add ample amount of water. Let the millet soak for about 8 to 10 hours. Soaking the millet is beneficial as it helps reduce the cooking time. However, it’s important to note that some millet varieties, like Sambo, may not require overnight soaking.

Advertisement

COOKING

Once the millet is properly soaked, it’s time to start the cooking process.

For Bajra (pearl millet):

Take one cup of soaked Bajra and add one and a half cups of water to a pressure cooker.

Season with salt to taste and let the millet cook for approximately 15 whistles on high heat.

For Jowar (sorghum):