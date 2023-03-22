Cheti Chand 2023: Try These 6 Mehendi Designs To Celebrate Sindhi New Year

CHETI CHAND 2023: The festival of Cheti Chand, also known as Jhulelal Jayanti, is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Sindhis across the nation. It is marked on the first day of the Sindhi month of Chet. Cheti Chand is believed to be the birth day of their patron saint, Jhulelal. The festival also marks the arrival of spring and the harvesting season. This year, Cheti Chand is being observed on March 22.

On this day, people exchange greetings and gifts with each other. They worship Lord Varuna, the water god, and enjoy traditional delicacies. To mark the occasion, women apply mehendi or henna on their hands to celebrate the auspicious festival. Today on the auspicious occasion of Cheti Chand this year, here are a few henna designs you can try.

Simple and minimal designs are trending these days. This dainty design is perfect for occasions like Cheti Chand, when you do not want to overindulge in the art form but also keep the festive spirit alive.

This palm design has a traditional look which can perfectly blend with the occasion. This design features a sleek mandala art on the fingers and a single circular embellishment on the middle of the palm. A similar pattern is followed on the wrist as well, making the design look complete.

If you are not quite fond of applying henna but do not want to be a spoilsport this festive season, here’s a design that is made for you. The floral designs, fine strokes, and leaves cover the palm area, while the fingers are free to be accessorised with jewellery or nail colours of your choice.

This minimal design is set in the pattern of a hand chain. It gives you an ornamental look, and you may not need to accessorise it with any sort of jewellery.

If you are bored with regular floral designs for your mehendi, you should go for this. The leafy pattern covers the entire palm without crowding it with excessive patterns.

While it’s a trend to go for minimal designs, if you are a henna lover, you can always opt for an elaborate one. This dark pattern covers every inch of your palm and wrist and will ideally go with ethnic attire.

