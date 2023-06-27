Chhavi Mittal’s Bedtime Skincare Routine Is Hassle-Free And Easy To Follow

Whether you have sensitive skin or oily one, it is extremely crucial to give it the required nourishment every day. For most individuals, their skincare routine is limited to their morning showers or when they leave their homes. Over the day, there is an accumulation of dirt, pollutants, and other makeup products that need to be removed. Additionally, the skin needs to replenish itself at the end of the day. Therefore, much like your morning regimen, a strict nighttime routine is a must. Digital creator and actress Chhavi Mittal has shared her bedtime skincare regime, which is quite easy to follow.

Chhavi Mittal believes, “A good bedtime face cleansing routine is so important for healthy skin in the long run, " and has shared what she does to get rid of products and dirt on her face. She posted a video on her Instagram handle demonstrating how she takes off her makeup after a hectic shoot day. She said, “I thought I should share how I take off my makeup and what ways I protect my skin from the harmful effects of makeup."

The first step in Chhavi’s routine is using cleansing wipes. She explained, “I use these for my eyelashes, specifically to remove my mascara or anything black that I have used." Next, she takes more wipes to remove the rest of her makeup, which includes her base and lip colours. She also suggested how to use these wipes. She said, “I go as gently as possible so that I don’t harm my skin. I don’t want to rub it or be harsh with it."

The next step in Chhavi Mittal’s routine is a soothing cleansing oil. She mentioned, “First, oil cleanses your skin, and when you use water, it also lathers like a face wash." The last step in this easy regimen is the use of coconut oil. This is said to hydrate the skin and also help with moisture retention.