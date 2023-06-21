Chhavi Mittal’s Quick And Easy Recipes To Keep A Check On Your Calorie Count

Are you really healthy after all the eating efforts you are putting in? Actress and influencer Chhavi Mittal has the answers to your questions. Reducing your calorie count or eating healthy does not mean you compromise on nutritional values. Many people skip meals presuming that they can bring down their daily calorie consumption, while others remove crucial dietary components in order to follow strict diets. In some cases, one might lose weight, but are you really healthy after all the efforts you are putting in?

Actress and influencer Chhavi Mittal has answers on how to eat healthy while keeping a check on your weight. Chhavi Mittal shared an easy-to-make evening snack recipe. Along with her post, she wrote, “We’re constantly on the lookout for healthy eating options, aren’t we? Here’s what I’m eating as a snack today." The dish she showed was a healthy salad made with ingredients easily available in the market. She added around 100 grams of chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and some lettuce. She added, “everything is very low in calories, but it fills me up so I can sustain myself till dinner time." Therefore, this is a good solution to all your mid-meal cravings that force you to indulge in junk food.

Chhavi explained, “100 grams of chicken is giving me 27 grams of protein. Lettuce, on the other hand, is a very good source of vitamin A, Vitamin C, folic acid, calcium, iron, and potassium. Carrots, mushrooms, and broccoli are great sources of fibre." Interestingly, unlike most other salad recipes, she did not add any sauce or dressing in order to maintain the calorie count. When it comes to healthy food options, Chhavi Mittal always has a quick solution. Earlier, she shared a 20-minute Sabudana Vada recipe but with a twist.