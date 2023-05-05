Trends :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Chikhvi, A Northeast Delicacy All The Way From Tripura; Here's The Recipe

Chikhvi, A Northeast Delicacy All The Way From Tripura; Here's The Recipe

Apart from pork and bamboo shoots, jackfruit seeds, green papaya and rice flour are used in the Chikhvi recipe to give it a delicious taste.

Advertisement

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 17:37 IST

Delhi, India

Many people also use local vegetables and pulses to make Chikhvi more authentic.
Many people also use local vegetables and pulses to make Chikhvi more authentic.

Chikhvi is a traditional delicacy of the Northeast Indian state of Tripura. It is a non-veg dish prepared from pork and bamboo. For those who enjoy exploring different flavours in non-vegetarian cuisine, this dish is worth trying. This dish is also a centre of attraction for tourists visiting Tripura. A very unique thing about this dish is that it is made with zero oil which means that this dish is not only full of flavours but also healthy for us. In the series of Northeast famous food recipe specials, today we will tell you the simple recipe of Chikhvi.

Apart from pork and bamboo shoots, jackfruit seeds, green papaya and rice flour are used in this recipe to give it a delicious taste. Many people also use local vegetables and pulses to make this dish more authentic.

Advertisement

Ingredients for making Chikhvi

Bamboo shoots (peeled and chopped) – 500 grams

Pork meat – 250 grams

Green papaya – 150 grams

RELATED NEWS

Jackfruit seeds – 150 grams

Green chillies – 4-5

Baking soda – 2 teaspoons

Ginger paste – 2 teaspoons

Rice flour – 1 cup

Lemon leaves – 8-10

Turmeric – 1 tsp

Salt – as per taste

How to make it

To make Chikhvi, first of all, peel the bamboo shoot and then cut it in halves. After this, finely chop it. Then, chop green chillies and lemon leaves. After this, put a cup of rice flour in a bowl and prepare a paste by mixing a little water in it. Now, add some water to a pan, add pork, baking soda and salt as per taste in it, and boil them without covering.

After boiling all the ingredients for about 15-20 minutes, add ginger paste, turmeric powder, rice flour paste, jackfruit seeds and green papaya to the boiling water. Now cover the pan and cook everything for 20-25 minutes until the ingredients become soft. After the Chikhvi is cooked, add finely chopped lemon leaves in it and cook it without covering it for some time. The Chikhvi is ready to serve. Serve it with plain rice.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: May 05, 2023, 17:37 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 17:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week