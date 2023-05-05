Chikhvi, A Northeast Delicacy All The Way From Tripura; Here's The Recipe

Chikhvi is a traditional delicacy of the Northeast Indian state of Tripura. It is a non-veg dish prepared from pork and bamboo. For those who enjoy exploring different flavours in non-vegetarian cuisine, this dish is worth trying. This dish is also a centre of attraction for tourists visiting Tripura. A very unique thing about this dish is that it is made with zero oil which means that this dish is not only full of flavours but also healthy for us. In the series of Northeast famous food recipe specials, today we will tell you the simple recipe of Chikhvi.

Apart from pork and bamboo shoots, jackfruit seeds, green papaya and rice flour are used in this recipe to give it a delicious taste. Many people also use local vegetables and pulses to make this dish more authentic.

Ingredients for making Chikhvi

Bamboo shoots (peeled and chopped) – 500 grams

Pork meat – 250 grams

Green papaya – 150 grams

Jackfruit seeds – 150 grams

Green chillies – 4-5

Baking soda – 2 teaspoons

Ginger paste – 2 teaspoons

Rice flour – 1 cup

Lemon leaves – 8-10

Turmeric – 1 tsp

Salt – as per taste

How to make it

To make Chikhvi, first of all, peel the bamboo shoot and then cut it in halves. After this, finely chop it. Then, chop green chillies and lemon leaves. After this, put a cup of rice flour in a bowl and prepare a paste by mixing a little water in it. Now, add some water to a pan, add pork, baking soda and salt as per taste in it, and boil them without covering.

After boiling all the ingredients for about 15-20 minutes, add ginger paste, turmeric powder, rice flour paste, jackfruit seeds and green papaya to the boiling water. Now cover the pan and cook everything for 20-25 minutes until the ingredients become soft. After the Chikhvi is cooked, add finely chopped lemon leaves in it and cook it without covering it for some time. The Chikhvi is ready to serve. Serve it with plain rice.

