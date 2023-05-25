Childhood Obesity: A Looming Health Crisis in Our Society

Childhood obesity refers to the condition where excess body fat accumulates in children and adolescents, significantly increasing their risk of health problems. It is a serious and complex medical condition that has become a global public health concern in recent decades.
Childhood obesity is typically assessed using body mass index (BMI), which takes into account a child’s height and weight. A child is considered obese when their BMI is at or above the 95th percentile for their age and sex, according to standardized growth charts. Factors contributing to childhood obesity include a combination of genetic, behavioral, and environmental elements.
There are several causes of childhood obesity. Unhealthy eating patterns, such as consuming high-calorie, low-nutrient foods like fast food, sugary snacks, and sugary drinks, contribute to excessive weight gain. Sedentary lifestyles with limited physical activity also play a significant role, as children spend more time engaged in activities like watching television, playing video games, or using electronic devices rather than participating in active play or sports.
Tanisha Bawa, Gut Health Expert & Certified Nutrition Coach, Founder of TAN|365 explains what foods to consume and what to avoid:
Foods to avoid:
- White sugar
White sugar can be consumed in moderation. It is the overconsumption that creates health problems. We often overlook the sugar content in biscuits, cereals and the likes which we give to our children under the assumption that they are healthy. However, it is important to make sure that the sugar content is not too high as in the long run, this could lead to a sugar addiction.
- Sugary drinks
Aerated drinks, iced teas, fruit packed juices - all contain artificial colors, sugars and chemicals. This causes contamination of the gut microbe in children with the bad gut bacteria, which in turn, leads to poor immunity and contributes to childhood obesity.
- Fast foods
Due to mass production in quick service restaurants, there are times when the quality of the ingredients are compromised - for example, the cheese, grains, even the oils in which the foods are cooked or fried. This, again, increases the level of bad gut bacteria which leads to obesity in children.
Foods that are good to consume:
- Good fats
Good fats take care of your gut rather than harming it. Consuming good fats in moderation help to control your appetite and prevent you from overeating. This helps to control obesity in children. Foods rich in good fats are nuts, nut butters, avocado, egg yolks, olive oil, etc.
- Sweet potato
Sweet potatoes are known to have many benefits. They contain antioxidants and nutrients like Vitamin A, B6, K and Potassium. Also being rich in fiber, they slow down digestion and absorption of carbs, thus aiding in maintaining a healthy weight. Additionally, they are also good for the eyes.
- Rainbow of plant based food and dietary fiber
This is not only exciting for children to look at, but it also helps in acquiring diverse sources of fiber. It supports your cardiovascular and digestive health, thus helping in keeping your weight in check. Therefore, incorporating complex carbs like millets, amaranth, quinoa, lentils and fruits like berries, apples, citrus fruits, would be a great addition to your kids’ meal plan.