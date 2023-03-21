Chitrangda Singh In Chequered Skirt Set Certainly Checks All The Boxes

Chitrangda Singh is keeping her fans on their toes with her upcoming mystery thriller Gaslight. Taking the excitement of fans to a whole new level, the makers unveiled its trailer about a week back and now fans are waiting to experience the hair-raising suspense of the Disney + Hotstar film. Sharing the screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda is currently on a promotional spree for Pawan Kriplani’s much-awaited film. Apart from keeping her fans waiting to witness her on-screen, Chitrangda seems to be in a mood to take the fashion bar a level higher.

Chitrangda dropped a series of pictures on Instagram, with the caption, “Gaslight promotions." Radiating the utmost confidence, Chitrangda in the pictures can be seen donning a mauve pink bralette with a plunging neckline and lacey border, atop an asymmetrical high-rise skirt featuring a side slit. The skirt came with a layering detail on the left side. Coming from the shelves of Sonal Verma, the three-piece set came with a long blazer matching the hues and colours of the skirt. The actress elevated her elegance by pairing her look with white stilettos. Keeping her glam matte glam and rosy, Chitrangda went high on highlighter.

Earlier, for one of the promotional events, Chitrangda dazzled the day in a purple gown. Playing muse to the clothing brand Rae, Chitrangda’s satin ensemble featured one shoulder. Flaunting her curvaceous figure, the gown apart from featuring a thigh-high slit, came with a cut-out detail around the waist. The actress completed her look by pairing it with beige embellished high heels. Giving it all a final touch, she went minimal with accessories and slayed with her nude matte look.

Chitrangda was also accompanied by her Gaslight co-star Sara Ali Khan for the promotions. While Chitrangda donned a purple gown, Sara Ali Khan turned heads in a yellow skirt set.

