Chittorgarh To Amer Fort, These Magnificent Hill Forts Of Rajasthan Are A Must-visit

Rajasthan is aptly called the Land of Kings. A complete bag of adventure awaits you, if you plan on visiting this state filled with historical marvels. The age-old hill forts amid dense forests will quench your thirst for exploration. Many of these hill forts, which were constructed between the fifth and eighteenth centuries CE by the valiant Rajputs, are listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. They boast magnificent architecture, exquisite sculptures and royal heritage, all of which will make your journey to Rajasthan memorable. Here are the 5 highest and most majestic hill forts of Rajasthan that are worth a visit.

Chittorgarh Fort

The Chittorgarh Fort is widely reckoned for its enormous structure, spread over 692 acres of land, at an altitude of 590 feet. The Heritage Site is a living example of the striking work of art of Rajputana architecture. The Chittorgarh Fort is also known as Water Fort since it once had 84 water bodies inside the premises. Now, the number has been reduced to 22. The main attraction of the fort is the Vijay Stambh and Kirti Stambh — two high-rise towers, which look mesmerising once illuminated in the evening.

Jaisalmer Fort

Another architectural marvel in Rajasthan is the Jaisalmer Fort. Constructed in 1156, the hill fort has stood the test of time, standing tall at a height of 250 ft. One of the largest forts in the city, the Jaisalmer Fort is influenced by both Rajput and Islamic designs. Overlooking the vast and sandy Thar desert, the picturesque landscape is a sheer visual delight. Inside, you will catch glimpses of spectacular structures including the Royal Palace, four enormous entrances, merchant Havelis and shrines for the Jain and Hindu religions.

Kumbhalgarh Fort

While in Rajasthan, visiting the Kumbhalgarh Fort is a must. Towering at an impressive altitude of 3,600 ft, to reach this pristine destination you have to undertake a zig-zag road journey, coursing through emerald-green forests, accompanied by deep ravines. After the Great Wall of China, the Kumbhalgarh Fort houses the second-highest wall spread over a massive distance of 38 km.

Amer Fort

At an elevation of 1417 feet, the Amer Fort is a must-visit while in the Land of Maharajas. This magnificent structure, also called the Amber Fort, spells wonder through its breathtaking architecture. The fort is famed for its maze-like tunnels and winding stairs. Having imposing ramparts, numerous doorways and paved walkways, the Amber Fort offers you a stunning view of the popular Maotha Lake.

Ranthambore Fort

The Ranthambore Fort, located at an altitude of 700 ft, is encircled by the lush woodlands of the Ranthambhore National Park. Pebbled walkways and stairways lead to the summit of the fort’s building, which is enclosed by a huge wall. The old Rajasthani architecture with huge gates, motif-laden pillars, grand domes, exquisite palaces, and temples will serve to be a treat for your eyes.

