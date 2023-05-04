Chiyaan Vikram Sustains Rib Injury: These 5 Steps Can Help You Recover Faster

Chiyaan Vikram, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, reportedly, is on a break after sustaining rib injury during the rehearsals of Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan. The actor’s manager confirmed the news, and stated that the actor is on a break due to the same. A rib injury can be painful experience and requires proper care to ensure a full recovery. The ribs are delicate and can be easily damaged through impact, falls, or even repetitive motions. Injuries to the ribs can range from a simple bruise to a more severe fracture, which may require medical attention.

The recovery process from a rib injury can vary depending on the severity of the injury. However, there are a few general guidelines that can help to promote healing and alleviate pain.

Advertisement

Rest

One of the crucial aspects on the road to recovery is resting. It is important to avoid any activities that may put stress on the injured area, including heavy lifting, strenuous exercise, or even deep breathing. Resting the affected area will help to reduce pain and inflammation and promote healing.

Pain Management

Pain management is another important aspect of recovery from a rib injury. Over-the-counter pain killers, might help to alleviate pain and reduce inflammation. However, if the pain is severe, your doctor may prescribe stronger pain medications or recommend another mode of medication that suits better and helps heal faster.

Advertisement

Ice Therapy

Applying ice to the injured area can help to reduce swelling and pain. You can apply an ice pack wrapped in a towel for 15 to 20 minutes at a time, and repeat the same several times a day. It is important not to apply ice directly to the skin, as it can cause frostbite.

Advertisement

Breathing Exercises

Breathing exercises can help to prevent complications that can arise from shallow breathing due to pain. Your doctor may recommend deep breathing exercises or the use of a spirometer, which can help you to improve lung function and prevent any kind of pneumonia.

Physical Therapy

In some cases, physical therapy or physiotherapy may be necessary to aid in the recovery process. A physio can help improve range of motion and strengthen the muscles surrounding the injured area.

Recovering from a rib injury can take time and it needs utmost patience. It is important to follow your doctor’s instructions and avoid activities that may exacerbate the injury. By taking care of yourself and following these guidelines, you can ensure a full and successful recovery from a rib injury.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here