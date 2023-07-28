Cholera To Typhoid, Beware Of These Common Water-borne Diseases During Monsoon

The risk of contracting diseases escalates during monsoon. With waterlogging in our surroundings, bacterial growth intensifies, leading to the gradual contamination of drinking water. Consequently, consuming such contaminated water significantly increases the likelihood of contracting waterborne diseases, with stomach-related issues being the most prevalent among them. These issues associated with drinking water are commonly referred to as water-borne diseases, which can give rise to severe and potentially life-threatening conditions like allergies and food poisoning. We sought expert input from Professor (Dr) DS Martolia, the Head of Community Medicine at Government Medical College, Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), to enlighten us on the various waterborne diseases and their symptoms. Let’s take a look at them.

Cholera: Among the diseases resulting from the consumption of contaminated water, cholera stands out as the primary concern. Cholera is a bacterial infection caused by ingesting water or food that has been contaminated. Waterborne diseases, including cholera, lead to issues such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration. This particular disease tends to occur predominantly during the monsoon season, particularly when floods and waterlogging contaminate water sources.

Advertisement

Typhoid: The risk of contracting typhoid fever also elevates when consuming contaminated water. Similar to cholera, typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by the ingestion of contaminated water or food. Symptoms of typhoid fever may include fever, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. It is a prevalent waterborne disease, and inadequate cleanliness practices also contribute significantly to its spread.

Hepatitis A: Hepatitis A, which is transmitted through contaminated water, is another example of waterborne disease. The primary mode of its transmission is through the consumption of contaminated water or food. This viral infection can lead to symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, and jaundice. To prevent this issue, experts emphasise the importance of maintaining cleanliness around the house and avoiding the consumption of contaminated water.

Diarrhoea: Diarrhoea serves as a prevalent symptom across numerous waterborne diseases, encompassing cholera, typhoid, and Hepatitis A. This condition can be triggered by various microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Children under the age of five are particularly vulnerable to experiencing this symptom at an elevated rate.

Amebiasis: Amebiasis, a disease resulting from contaminated water, is a parasitic infection transmitted through the consumption of tainted water or food. Symptoms of amebiasis may include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and fever. This waterborne disease is prevalent in India, particularly in regions with inadequate sanitation and hygiene practices.

Advertisement

Symptoms of diseases caused by drinking contaminated water:

Vomiting and Nausea

Dizziness

Stomach Ache

Diarrhoea

Sweating Profusely

Feeling Tired

Sudden Weight Loss

Severe Symptoms of Food Poisoning

Loose motions with blood

Advertisement

Shivering

Paralysis

Ways to Avoid Diseases:

Drink boiled water after cooling it.

Always eat freshly-cooked and hot food.

Always drink filtered water

Always buy good quality fruits and vegetables from the market

Wash hands with soap and water before preparing food