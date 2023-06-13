Choose Furniture That Is About Comfort And Luxury And A Sense Of Conscious Design

Beautifully crafted furniture transports you to a world of comfort and luxury. When buying furniture, we tend to opt for pieces that are designed to provide unparalleled relaxation while maintaining a conscious approach to design. From plush sofas to cozy armchairs, each piece must embody a perfect blend of style and sustainability.

Furniture that is all about comfort, luxury and a sense of conscious design

Anupriya Sahu, Founder and Design Head, Alankaram, M.P, says, “Luxury and comfort are two essential pillars of good furniture design. However, the ecological aspect should not be undermined when designing and creating bespoke furniture. We opt for eco-friendly, sustainable materials. Furniture with recycled materials can serve the same purpose and intent as regular pieces, thus combining functionality, comfort and aesthetics."

Luxury isn’t just about curating furniture using high-end and expensive materials; it is more than that. It should bring together good-quality materials, comfortable design, functionality and ergonomics. Every furniture piece should be designed to fulfil its purpose by adhering to the principles of ergonomics, enhancing the product’s functionality.

Riya Kapoor, Creative Director, Quba Homes, says, “A conscious design inculcates several factors, including— environmental, economic, and physical attributes. Using sustainable and eco-friendly materials to create luxurious furniture is not a far-fetched idea; but rather extremely doable and feasible. Materials like bamboo and straw have found their way into the furniture industry, and the results are aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly, which is the need of the hour. Creating timeless bespoke products that incorporate sustainable materials work better in the long run by having value for money. So, every luxurious piece of furniture must be comfortable, sustainable and functional."