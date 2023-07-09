Choose The Right Products For Your Baby’s Delicate Skin in Humid Weather

Special care during the monsoon season is essential when the baby’s skin is more prone to rashes due to sensitivity to moisture in the air. As the monsoon season sets in, it brings with it a unique set of challenges for parents when it comes to taking care of their baby’s delicate skin. The increased humidity, dampness, and occasional outbreaks of skin infections make it crucial to adopt a specialised skincare routine. To help parents navigate this monsoon season with confidence, Priyanka Raina, founder, Maate, a premium wellness brand, shares insights on maintaining optimal baby skincare during this challenging season.