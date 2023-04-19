Trends :Eid 2023 DateEid-UL-Fitr WishesEid 2023 Mehndi DesignAkshaya Tritiya 2023World Heritage Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Chris Cornell's Wife Settles Legal Dispute After Suing Soundgarden Over His Unreleased Songs

Chris Cornell's Wife Settles Legal Dispute After Suing Soundgarden Over His Unreleased Songs

Cornell's wife Vicky had accused the band of "strong arming" her into giving his unreleased songs.

Advertisement

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 13:14 IST

Mumbai, India

She claimed Cornell recorded the songs separately from the band making himself its sole owner. (Photo: Getty)
She claimed Cornell recorded the songs separately from the band making himself its sole owner. (Photo: Getty)

Legendary band Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the widow of its late lead singer Chris Cornell, have settled a long drawn legal dispute over his unreleased recordings. This was announced through a joint post from their Instagram accounts.

Chris Cornell’s estate is being administered by his widow Vicky Cornell. She first sued Soundgarden in 2019 in Miami federal court. It was later moved to the band’s home state of Washington.

Cornell accused the band members of withholding the estate’s share of royalties. She said the band “strong armed" her into giving them unreleased recordings Chris Cornell. These songs were recorded before his death in 2017.

Advertisement

She claimed Cornell recorded the songs separately from the band making himself its sole owner. The band countersued her and claimed that these tracks were meant for a Soundgarden album.

The settlement was termed “amicable" and it also revealed a new partnership between Soundgarden and Cornell’s estate. This will fans to “hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on."

RELATED NEWS

Cornell’s attorney confirmed the settlement but has declined to offer details, a Reuters report says.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Navneet VyasanNavneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, c...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 13:14 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 13:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics