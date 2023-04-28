Citadel: Did You Know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Bold, Sexy Outfits Resonate With Her Character?

You can count on Priyanka Chopra Jonas to make an impactful statement. Be it her acting or her fashion choices, Priyanka has been a perfect blend of creativity and style.

With the Citadel-star already garnering accolades for her power-packed performance in the Russo Brothers’ action-thriller series, the promotional tour was nothing short of an experience for fans all over the globe.

Priyanka who graced every promotion and premiere with an array of ensembles celebrating her personality and extraordinary character in the series. Priyanka was seen telling Access Hollywood during Citadel’s LA premiere that the idea behind the entire campaign and of the whole tour was to find colours and silhouettes that reflect her character, her strength and her resilience. And that’s what her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray worked on, where she tried to find very strong and comfortable moments for the star to slay in. And slay she did.

From bold silhouettes to sexy colour palettes, Priyanka slayed every look with elan. Here’s a look back at the strong yet sexy silhouettes Priyanka adorned during Citadel’s promotional tour.

The Woman, The Legend

Painting the globe in red with his charisma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a statement in a classic Vivienne Westwood gown. The off-shoulder corset style gown with a plunging neckline, body hugging silhouette did wonders for Priyanka. Exuding the drama vibe, the colour red added the necessary oomph to the overall look.

Gracing in Green

You have to give it to Priyanka for acing unconventional colours with so much panache. The Maison Valentino floor-length green dress with a plunging neckline was adorned with a cape featuring feathered on the border and on the rim of its sleeves. The flamboyance matched with Priyanka’s bold, strong personality, was a match made in heaven.

Orange is the New Black

Standing tall and proud has been one of Priyanka’s strong suits. And this orange number does justice to her overall look. The vibrant hue accentuates the pantsuit and adds the perfect boss vibes to Priyanka’s overall look. Priyanka styled the orange double-breasted blazer with matching trousers. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum. While the colour is vibrant, the silhouette is bold yet chic.

Of Bold and Chic

Speaking of bold and chic, Priyanka exudes badass boss vibes in this Victoria Beckham midi dress. The designer also took to instagram to compliment Priyanka, she wrote: My #VBMuse @PriyankaChopra!! My Long Sleeved Ruched Midi Dress looks so beautiful on you.. #VBPAW23 available soon 🖤 Kisses xx (sic)." The slit in the dress added the necessary drama to her overall look.

A Ray of Sunshine

Colours play an integral role in the way we dress. And it also says a lot about the mood we are in. Priyanka nails the happy go lucky vibe in this bright yellow ensemble. The matching jacket and skirt with black button detailing, adds the right amount of brightness and the golden boots adds a dramatic vibe to her overall look.

