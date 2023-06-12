Claudication, Is Increasing Leg Cramps A Sign Of Cardiovascular Disease?

Not many are aware that just like the narrowing of coronary arteries of the heart causes heart attack, a similar type of blockage in the arteries elsewhere in the body like lower limbs may cause serious illnesses and claudication is one such condition.

“Claudication is intermittent pain, cramps, and uneasiness in the calves, lower limbs, thighs, and buttocks that occurs while walking, which gets relieved by rest, but the symptoms may reoccur. Lack or insufficient blood flow to the lower limbs is the key reason for this condition and this could be a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD), which is caused due to plaque storage in the arteries; Plaque sticks to the inner walls of the arteries and narrows the pathway blocking oxygen-rich blood flow from reaching other vital organs," says Dr Krishna Chaitanya, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery.

Discomfort in the muscles, intermittent pain in the calf muscles, fatigue and at times pain in the shoulders biceps, and arms are some of the most common symptoms of claudication. “In severe cases, skin discoloration, cool skin, and wounds that don’t heal can be seen. Depending on the severity of the symptoms, the health provider may recommend blood tests, a Doppler ultrasound, or an angiogram," adds Dr Chaitanya.