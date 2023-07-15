Clean Beauty Day: 4 Personal Care Products with Natural Ingredients for Flawless Skin

Tired of market jargon surrounding clean beauty products? What is clean beauty, if you’re asking yourself? Clean beauty products are infused with natural ingredients and harness the benefits of nature to promote flawless skin. Products like gentle cleansers, nourishing moisturizers, serums, handwashes offer a holistic approach to skincare for a radiant and healthy skin. The following four products are a must-have in your skincare kit.

Moisturizer

Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy moisturiser by Boddess Beauty brightens and smoothens skin with a clinically proven age defy moisturizer that combines certified organic botanical juices with a powerful antioxidant cocktail of alpha lipoic acid, CoQ10 and Vitamin C.

Handwash

Advertisement

Renowned for its effectiveness in germ protection, ITC Savlon unveils the Next-Gen of handwashing with its 90% Natural Origin content portfolio. Savlon Handwash is imbued with natural content and exciting ingredients like Aloe Vera, Orange & Herbal Essence the 3 variants- Moisture Shield for soft, moisturized hands, Deep Clean for easy wash and squeaky clean hands and Herbal Sensitive, pH balanced to care for sensitive hands- are all crafted to protect and care.

Body Wash

Dermafique Hydra Soft Nourishing Body Wash with Chamomile & Vitamin E is powered by Natural Moisturizing Factor Technology. It provides 24 Hour moisturized and luminous looking skin. Moreover, the body wash has been curated with Malodour Counteraction Technology and has a skin friendly pH, making it the perfect match for a quick shower before a long day.