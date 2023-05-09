Clean Beauty Takes Over: The Rise of Natural Ingredients in Indian Skincare

In recent years, the beauty industry in India has seen a significant shift towards clean and natural ingredients. Consumers are increasingly aware of the potential health hazards associated with certain chemicals commonly used in skincare and cosmetics and are seeking out brands that use safer, eco-friendlier alternatives. This has given rise to a new wave of clean ingredients-led beauty brands that are gaining popularity in the Indian market. These brands are committed to using only natural and organic ingredients in their products, and many also prioritize sustainability and ethical sourcing.

This trend towards clean beauty in India is not only driven by consumer demand but also by a growing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional beauty products. Many of these products contain non-biodegradable or non-recyclable materials, contributing to the plastic waste problem in India. As a result, many consumers are actively seeking out brands that offer eco-friendly packaging and sustainable production practices.

According to a Market Research study, the global vegan cosmetics market size was valued to be over USD 15 billion in 2021 while it is expected to compound at an annual growth rate of 6.3% till 2030. The Indian market too is expected to emerge as an active participant in this growth story. “This shift is being majorly propelled by ethically conscious consumers who prefer vegan skincare products. Though there’s been a gap when it comes to awareness among manufacturers with regard to clean beauty and efficacies of plant-based formulations, it is gradually being addressed by a few ethical and forthcoming players in the sector. For instance, we setup our own R&D and manufacturing unit to ensure zero compromise on nature-based solutions. Super foods-based clean beauty and high-performance makeup-skincare hybrid products should also be attributed for the rise of clean beauty in India," says Aakriti Jayant Chhaparia, co-founder, La Mior.

The Indian customers have shown a great interest for innovative products, without leaving aside the tradition of the millenary Ayurvedic medicine. “Between innovation and tradition, our brand has its pillars founded on the synergy between Nature, Ayurveda, and Technology to offer natural and sustainable products to its consumers. In our products we combine the best of India and Brazil biodiversity, using organic ingredients, which are obtained from small producers in the Northeast of Brazil, supporting trade in small communities and the quality of the products. Among our solutions for the Indian beauty market, we focus on making products with ingredients that combat the effects of climate, pollution and the monsoon season. We develop our products with safe formulations, banishing ingredients that are toxic to the environment and to you such as ammonia and its by-products (ethanolamine, diethanolamine, triethanolamine) and as a result we are present in in the main natural products markets of the USA: WholeFoods Market, Sprouts and Natural Grocers," says Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder, Surya Brasil.

The rise of clean ingredients-led beauty brands in India is a reflection of changing consumer preferences and growing awareness of the impact of traditional beauty products on both personal health and the environment. As more consumers become conscious of what they put on their skin and the impact of their choices on the planet, it is likely that the trend towards clean beauty will continue to gain momentum in India. With innovative and sustainable brands emerging in the market, the future of clean beauty in India looks promising, and we can expect to see a transformation in the industry as a whole in the coming years.

