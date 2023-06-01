Clean Food: A Growing Industry Riding the Wave of Health Consciousness

Clean eating is defined differently by various individuals, but in simple terms, it refers to consuming food that is close to its natural state. It involves preparing meals from scratch and prioritizing organic fruits, vegetables, and spices to maintain a healthy process. Unlike overly processed food, which lacks the same nutrient content as its natural counterparts, clean eating provides the body with essential vitamins, minerals, proteins, and fats. It aids in weight management and promotes improved heart and brain function. Additionally, clean eating contributes to building a stronger immune system, which is particularly important in a post-pandemic world.

The clean food industry focuses on manufacturing and selling food products that have simple ingredient lists. These ingredients are ethically sourced and cultivated without the use of pesticides or harmful chemicals.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased health awareness and served as a wake-up call for many individuals. The anxiety and uncertainty surrounding health during lockdown prompted people to take control of their health-related choices. There has been a global shift in vigilance regarding food consumption, leading to the exponential growth of the direct-to-consumer food industry, which has now become a billion-dollar enterprise. Today’s generation prioritizes conscious consumerism and recognizes the importance of responsibility towards the planet. In response to this changing trend, the food industry has made significant strides in meeting the evolving needs of its consumers.

Expenditure on healthy food has steadily risen and is expected to continue growing in the coming years. Currently, the demand for organic and clean food is primarily concentrated in metropolitan cities. However, as a result of increased internet penetration and rising spending power in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the clean food movement is gaining momentum in those areas as well.

Narendra Firodia, co-founder, youcarelifestyle.com, says, “Clean eating, simply put means ‘close to its original form which is not loaded with chemicals, preservatives or false claims to appeal the consumers taste buds and improve the shelf life. Overly processed food does not have the same amount of nutrient as the food that is eaten in its natural state. Clean eating mainly keeps your body clean and reduces the load on liver and gut to clean up the system. It helps the organs focus on their functions and not put much of the load."

Firodia further adds," Clean food industry manufactures and sells food products that have simpler process and fewer but honest ingredients. These ingredients are sourced ethically and are grown without the use of pesticides or other harmful chemicals. E-commerce has been a key reason in the major boost of the clean food industry. Online platforms are the perfect choice for organic food retailers because they eliminate unnecessary middle men and connect the manufacturers directly to consumers. Online platforms also encourage consumers to experiment with healthy food alternatives. Millets is the best example of a super food that has recently gained momentum due to knowledge and exposure about its health benefits. Nutritionally superior to rice and wheat, millets are a pocket friendly, locally sourced and sustainable food option. Thus, the impact of the e-commerce companies in India is getting wider and deeper."

Sectors from agriculture to health have all adopted innovative strategies. Firodia feels the spotlight and the growing popularity of the clean food industry is undeniable. In the coming years, this industry is sure to access larger rural markets as well primarily because of the increasing exposure to a healthy lifestyle and its importance. “Staying transparent about the ingredients and keeping the consumer feedback in mind will be a game changer for the clean food industry in the coming years. Indian consumers are more aware and conscious than ever before and a meagre ‘organic’ label won’t be sufficient. In the coming years we are going to witness several innovations in the clean food industry that will tackle the challenges of the future as well," opines Firodia.

India was the leading organic food producing country in the world in 2021. Among the many organic produces that India exported in the last couple of years, oil seeds, sugar, spices and condiments, pulses, cereals and millets top the list. India is one of the biggest producers of the organic goods and the projection for overall organic farming industry in 2026 is anticipated to touch 10.1 billion USD.

