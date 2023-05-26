Trends :Horoscope TodayCannes 2023 LIVESurya NamaskarAditi Rao Hydari Janhvi Kapoor
Cleaning Intestine To Removing Acne, Benefits Of Drinking Water In Morning On Empty Stomach

As per experts, drinking water in the morning flushes out all the toxins that have been formed overnight.

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 18:07 IST

Delhi, India

Drinking water first thing in the morning improves skin.
Our body is 60 percent water. When we sleep, our body gets temporarily deprived of water, because there is a halt of about 8-9 hours. Thus, to replenish our water needs, it is very important to drink water first thing in the morning. It is also important to remember that tea or coffee should not be drunk the first thing after waking up. Doing this increases the level of acid in our body forming gas and acidity.

Dr Kiran Dalal, Chief Dietician at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad shared her insight on the same topic. She said that drinking water in the morning protects the body from dehydration. Water facilitates numerous chemical processes within our physiological systems. If the body experiences a deficit of water, the intricate reactions of various chemicals within our biological framework may be hindered.

Dr Dalal added that if you drink water in the morning, then it helps to clean the intestine. It smoothens the bowel movement, preventing the problem of constipation. Not only this, but it also helps in strengthening the digestive system. Drinking water on an empty stomach can also help maintain the metabolism of our body.

The doctor further said that drinking water in the morning flushes out all the toxins that have been formed overnight. Water acts as a carrier that pushes out harmful toxins from the body. It also helps in regulating the body temperature and regulates all the chemical reactions in the body.

It is also claimed that drinking water the first thing in the morning boosts skin health. Let us tell you our skin contains approximately 30% water, thus drinking water in the morning minimises the chances of acne and gives it a moisturised and fresh look.

first published: May 26, 2023, 18:07 IST
