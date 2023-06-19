Climate-Proof Your Health: Vital Steps To Stay Fit In Changing Times

No one can deny the ongoing climate crisis that the world is facing. One of the most significant issues this climate change is showing is numerous health issues in society. This is a growing concern in today’s world. It has significantly impacted living conditions through more frequent heat waves, storms, droughts, and floods. These conditions were previously considered extreme weather events, not a daily occurrence. The rise in temperature, alterations in the water cycle, and changes in food production all have detrimental effects on individual health. Consequently, climate change has led to a decline in life expectancy for many people.

Rising temperatures have led to a surge in heat strokes worldwide. Additionally, changes in temperature and rainfall patterns have contributed to an increase in vector-borne diseases such as Malaria and Dengue fever. Disruptions in the water cycle pose a significant threat to human health, affecting food production and leading to malnutrition and weakened immunity. Poor air quality has resulted in a rise in respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, climate change has profound mental health implications, as natural disasters and displacement cause trauma, stress, anxiety, and depression among affected individuals.