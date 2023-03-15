Collagen Socks And Gloves: The Beauty Trend Everyone Is Talking About

Collagen is one of the latest and trendiest buzzwords in the skincare section. While we were still trying to keep up with all the hyaluronic, salicylic, arbutin and niacinamide in our routine, witnessing collagen tubes in the store surely arouses our curiosity over its functions and benefits. Considered the silver bullet for ageing, collagen in a very basic term is a protein, which provides structure, support and strength to your skin. It not only helps you in achieving your skin goals but also delays visible skin ageing. It plays an essential role in replacing and restoring damaged skin cells, promoting the growth of new skin cells and maintaining the elasticity of your skin. But when it comes to skincare, why limit yourself to only your face? Your hands and feet all crave that extra grooming.

To give that extra care to your hands and feet, collagen socks and gloves are a new addition to self-care. Honestly, it is a hassle-free and easy foot care regime that made a new statement. Guess what? Even international model Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing collagen hand gloves, and her video made the beauty industry go gaga over the latest foot care and hand care trend. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why one should incorporate collagen socks and gloves into the skincare routine.

Hydration at its peak

Many of you, at least once in your life, must have witnessed the dryness of your hands after washing them with soap. While applying moisturiser is the foremost urge after witnessing dry hands, it turns out to be useless after the next wash. Well, the collagen gloves are infused with moisturising components which allows your skin to have all the time to soak it in. Therefore, it goes without saying that collagen-infused socks and gloves deliver incredibly nourishing and moisturising treatment for the hands and feet. From fingertips, and toe tips to nails and nail cuticles, collagen takes care of it all.

Hassle-free

The moment anyone talks about skincare, many presume it to be a multiple-step routine to attain the glass skin. How would you react if we say that now skin care becomes hassle-free and doesn’t include multiple steps? Yes, you read that right. Collagen gloves and socks are a holy-grail product that can do wonders to your hands and feet with minimum effort.

Modern way of care

Believe it or not, it truly is a modern form of self-care. Gone are those days when you had to sit on the bed, without your feet touching the floor after the spa. Now you can just pull up the collagen socks and indulge in your daily chores, letting it do its magic. This modern way of the foot and hand care work with utmost perfection and is also considered a replacement for manicures and pedicures to avail hydration.

