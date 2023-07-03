Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Common Myths Regarding Cardio Exercises One Must Stop Believing

Dr. Sanjay Bhat, Sr. Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore in details shares about the myths that are doing the rounds about Cardio workout and also states facts about the form of workout

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 16:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Cardio is a preferred form of workout for all those trying to lead a fit lifestyle. (Image: Shutterstock)

When it comes to exercising and getting fit, cardio is the most preferred routine for everyone. From improving heart health to losing weight, cardiovascular exercises have several health benefits and help in keeping your heart, lungs and circulatory system healthy. Despite its numerous benefits, cardiovascular exercises have several myths associated with them which often demotivate many people and reduce the effectiveness of the workout. In this article, we are going to look into some of these myths and are going to bust them with facts related to cardio workouts.

  • Myth 1 - Only focus on cardio training
    Many people only consider cardio exercises for weight loss, however, apart from cardiovascular exercises, strength training exercises such as weight lifting are also equally important to effectively shed excess kilos. By performing strength training, you not only build lean muscles but are also able to burn fat at a fast pace. Lifting weight twice a week for 45 to 60 minutes will give you an afterburn that will ensure that you burn calories even while resting and will also help you increase your metabolism.
  • Myth #2 - Do cardio before weight training
    There is a high chance that you may get injured if you hit the treadmill first and then go to do strength training. This usually happens because your body is already drained because of an intense cardio session and so while weightlifting you may end up lifting weight in an incorrect form and may hurt yourself. It is recommended that you create a proper workout plan and perform cardio and strength training on alternate days. Even if you want to do both together, then you must perform weight training first and should later go on to do cardio.
  • Myth #3 - Cardio with an empty stomach can help in burning more calories
    This is perhaps the most common myth that most people have. The fact is that without a balanced diet, your body cannot function for a long time and if you are not eating properly, you cannot finish your workout and will easily feel exhausted. Furthermore, fasting for a long time in the morning can also slow your metabolism and so you must begin your day with a healthy and hearty breakfast.
  • Myth #4 - Doing cardio in the morning is more effective than at the night
    There is no right or wrong time to exercise, instead, what matters is consistency. If you are consistently following your workout routine, then you are bound to reap the health benefits that you desire.
  • Myth #5 - A 10-minute intense cardio routine is more effective for weight loss than an hour-long session
    Whether you run for an hour or do high-intensity training for 10-20 minutes, you will burn calories. However, many people today believe that they can reduce weight only with high-intensity interval training. This is nothing but a myth because even if you consistently do cardio exercises at your own pace, you are bound to lose weight.

Now that we have debunked some common myths and misinformation about cardio exercises, you’re ready to kickstart your exercise journey.

first published: July 03, 2023, 16:26 IST
last updated: July 03, 2023, 16:26 IST
