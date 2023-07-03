Common Skin Issues In Kids During The Monsoon Months And Remedies For The Same

During the monsoon season, children may experience various skin issues due to the increased humidity and moisture in the environment.

Some common skin issues in children during monsoons include:

Fungal infections:

The warm and humid conditions during the monsoon create an ideal environment for fungal infections like ringworm, athlete’s foot, and diaper rashes. Prickly heat:

Also known as heat rash or miliaria, prickly heat occurs when sweat ducts become blocked, leading to small, itchy red or skin-coloured bumps on the skin. This condition is common in areas where sweat accumulates, such as the neck, armpits, groin and face. Eczema flare-ups:

Children with eczema may experience flare-ups during the monsoon season due to increased humidity. It can lead to secondary bacterial infections in severe cases. Allergic reactions:

The monsoon season can bring about an increase in allergens like mould, dust mites, and pollen. Children with allergies may experience allergic reactions such as hives, itching, or rashes on the skin. Bacterial infections:

Skin infections caused by bacteria can also be common during the monsoons. Impetigo, for example, is a contagious bacterial infection that causes red sores or blisters, often around the mouth and nose. Scabies:

A highly contagious skin condition can also be contracted commonly during monsoons

Preventing and managing these skin issues during the monsoons can be done by following these measures: