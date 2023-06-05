Conscious Consumerism: Empowering Customers to Make Sustainable Choices

Conscious consumerism encourages consumers to make responsible choices by considering the environmental, social, and ethical impacts of their purchases. It allows customers to choose products responsibly and reduce waste and promote fair labour practices.

Conscious consumerism recognizes the power of individual choices and aims to create a collective impact, fostering a more environmentally and socially conscious society. Through informed decision-making, customers become agents of change in promoting sustainability.

Aditi Handa, Co-founder & Head Chef, The Baker’s Dozen, says, “We are in 2023 now, and I don’t think there is anything left to debate when it comes to the impact of global warming on our environment. This may have been a debatable topic in 2011, but it is a brutal reality today that one cannot deny. The question is: What actions can individuals take to address the issue? As the founder of a company, there are several steps you can take. Firstly, you can implement sustainable practises within your company, such as reducing waste, optimising energy usage, and promoting recycling. You can also encourage your employees to adopt eco-friendly habits both at work and in their personal lives."

Echoing the same sentiment, Vaishali Gupta, co-founder & Chief Growth Officer, mCaffeine, opines, “I believe that it’s about more than just buying green products. It’s about empowering customers to make sustainable choices that have a positive impact on the planet."

Handa further adds, “We at The Baker’s Dozen this year have set one of our goals to make being environmentally friendly a significant part of our DNA. And like any other project, we will do this with our consumers; they have been our building blocks right from day one. This activity will not be a corporate HO-level activity being designed and executed in board rooms, but we will go forward with it with our consumers. Our aim this year is to be plastic-neutral and have green deliveries. We will offset as much plastic as we use by recycling the same amount. To promote green deliveries, we have initiated a campaign that allows our consumers to actively participate in supporting environmental projects. As part of this campaign, customers will have the opportunity to select a project they would like us to sponsor or support. These projects can focus on various environmental initiatives such as water conservation, renewable energy, recycling, and more. Furthermore, consumers will also have the freedom to choose the geographical location of the project they wish to support, allowing them to make a positive impact in a region that holds significance to them. This approach not only engages our consumers in environmental causes but also ensures that their preferences and values are reflected in our sustainability efforts"

By making conscious choices and supporting brands that align with environmental values, we can collectively encourage businesses to embrace sustainable practices and contribute positively to our planet.

“As an environmentally conscious brand, we are committed to taking proactive steps for the betterment of the environment. For example, we prioritize sourcing our coffee beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. This certification ensures that the coffee is grown and processed in a manner that safeguards the environment and the well-being of the workers in the coffee industry. In terms of packaging, we have made the switch to using glass jars, a more sustainable alternative to plastic. Additionally, we are dedicated to recycling more plastic than we consume and continuously seek innovative methods to further reduce our environmental footprint," adds Gupta.

Handa’s only request to her consumers is that when you select a brand for the quality of its product or service, or for that matter, even its price, make it a criterion to also select them on how they treat the environment. Have they started giving back? If not, she encourages you to inquire about their environmental practices and urge them to prioritize environmental responsibility.

Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future. By making conscious choices about the products we buy, we can all make a difference. When we choose to support sustainable brands, we’re sending a message to the market that we want to see more sustainable products available. And when we choose to buy less, we’re helping to reduce waste and consumption.

“Our brand is driven by a constant pursuit of new ways to minimize our impact on the environment. We strive to uphold these values and continuously improve our practices to contribute to a more sustainable future. As a brand that places consumers at the forefront, we actively promote and encourage our customers to make sustainable choices that have a positive impact on the environment. We believe in empowering individuals to take meaningful steps towards a more sustainable lifestyle. Through our products, services, and initiatives, we aim to inspire and support our customers in making environmentally conscious decisions," states Gupta.

Together, we can make a difference by collectively adopting sustainable practices and fostering a greater sense of responsibility towards the environment.