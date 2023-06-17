Constantly Arguing In A Relationship? Follow These 6 Steps For Better Communication

Are you having a lot of disagreements with your partner? Follow these advised tips for effective communication. Arguments are an inevitable part of any relationship, be it romantic or professional. However, how we handle these disagreements is important, as they can either strengthen or damage our bonds. Learning how to argue better on certain conflicts is a valuable skill that promotes understanding, empathy, and growth within relationships.
Maria G Sosa, a therapist, draws attention to this sensitive topic through an Instagram post. In her post titled, “This is called arguing better in our relationships", Maria shares effective strategies through which you can engage in open and honest communication; and navigate conflicts in a healthier and more productive manner. According to Maria G Sosa, here are some important things couples should keep in mind.
- Listening is the key
Listening is a fundamental aspect of effective communication. Make sure you are giving your partner undivided attention, maintain eye contact, and also, avoid interruptions. Show that you are genuinely interested in their perspective and validate their feelings. By actively listening, you demonstrate respect and create a safe atmosphere for your partner to express their thoughts.
- Share the Points that Led to the argument
Begin the discussion by openly sharing the points that have led to the argument. Encourage your partner to do the same. By sharing individual perspectives and concerns, you lay the foundation for open and honest discussion. By keeping the focus on the problem, you can work together towards finding a solution. This step allows both parties to gain a deeper understanding of each other’s thoughts and emotions, fostering empathy and validation.
- Take Short Breaks
If emotions start escalating and tensions rise, it might be time to take a short break. Stepping away from the situation for the time being allows both parties to gather their thoughts and approach the discussion with a clearer mind. Agree on a specific time to continue the conversation in a more composed manner.
- Choose Your Words Wisely
Be mindful of the language that you use during an argument. Avoid name-calling, insults, or abusive language. Instead, choose words that are kind, respectful, and focused on the issue rather than attacking the person. This promotes healthier and good communication and demonstrates your commitment to finding a resolution together.
- Identifying Common Goals
Understanding the reason behind the argument is important to resolve conflicts and improve communication within relationships. Arguments often stem from a number of underlying factors that go beyond surface-level disagreement. Focus on considering the broader context and long-term goals of the relationship.
- Loss of Productivity
Knowing when to end an argument is important to maintain a good and healthy relationship. Arguments should ideally lead to productive conversations, aimed at understanding each other’s opinions and finding solutions. However, if it becomes unproductive, with no forward movement or constructive dialogue, it may be wise to end it temporarily. Continuing in such circumstances often leads to frustration and further misunderstandings.